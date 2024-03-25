Arvind Kejriwal Arrested AAP’s Women Workers Stage Protest Against Delhi CM Arrest

AAP’s women workers in Delhi held a protest at the ITO foot over bridge on March 24 against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest in the Excise Policy case. They raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Enforcement Directorate. Delhi Police officials also intervened to control the situation. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by ED on March 21.