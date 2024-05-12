MS Dhoni to retire from IPL? CSK's viral 'stay back' post sparks social media storm

CSK will have their last home game in the league stage of IPL 2024 against RR. The defending champions will look to end their home matches on a positive note.

Chennai Super Kings have requested the fans to stay back after the IPL 2024 game against Rajasthan Royals at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, May 12. This match marks CSK's last home game in the league stage of IPL 2024, and they want to end it on a positive note.

It's worth noting that this could be former captain MS Dhoni's final appearance in Chennai. There's speculation that MS Dhoni is retiring after this IPL season. CSK posted on Instagram, asking fans not to leave the stadium after the match because they have something special planned for them.

CSK's caption reads, 'Requesting the Superfans to Stay back after the game! Something special coming your way! #CSKvRR #YellorukkumThanks.'

The clash against Rajasthan Royals is crucial for Chennai Super Kings. They must secure a victory to maintain their position in the top four of the points table.