Meet woman, established Rs 1590000000000 company, came to India as tourist, married Ratan Tata’s…

Simone Tata met Ratan Tata’s father Navan Hormusji Tata, when she visited India as a tourist after she turned 23-years-old.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : May 13, 2024, 09:40 AM IST

Simone Tata
Ratan Tata is one of the most celebrated Indian billionaires across the globe with massive net worth. Ratan Tata is popular for his business lessons, wisdom and philanthropy. He and his family are often credited for scaling the Tata Group to new heights. Being one of the biggest conglomerates in India, Tata Group is involved in a wide range of business through its subsidiaries. Several companies under the Tata Group have market cap of more than Rs 100000 crore. One such Tata Group company that recently joined the Rs 159000 crore market cap club is Trent. For those who are unaware, Trent is currently headed by Noel Tata, brother of Ratan Tata but it was once led by Simone Tata. One of the most valuable brands under the Tata Group, Trent is an Indian retail company that operates Westside, Landmark, and other brands in India. It was established by Ratan Tata’s stepmother Simone Tata who came to India as a tourist.

Born and brought up in Geneva, Simone Tata met Ratan Tata’s father Navan Hormusji Tata, when she visited India as a tourist after she turned 23-years-old. The two tied the knot in 1955 after spending a couple of years together. Simone permanently moved to the financial capital of India, Mumbai. The couple gave birth to Ratan Tata’s stepbrother, Noel Tata in 1957. 

A few years after giving birth to Noel, Simone Tata joined a minor subsidiary of Tata Oil Mills, Lakme in 1962 and after serving the company for 20 years she rose to the rank of chairperson. Following the success of Lakme, Simone was appointed to the board of Tata Industries in 1989.

After making it a big cosmetic brand in 8 years, Tata sold Lakme to Hindustan Lever Limited (HLL) in 1996 and the group created Trent with money from the sale. For those who are unaware, Trent Limited operates retail fashion chain Westside and a bookstore, Landmark. After the sale of Lakme, the shareholders were given equivalent shares in Trent. Simone Tata served as Non-Executive Chairman of Trent Ltd. until 30 October 2006.

