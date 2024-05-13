Twitter
Business

Meet man who owns diamond worth Rs 98 crore, not richer than Mukesh Ambani, his net worth is…

King Maha Vajiralongkorn, also known as King Rama X of Thailand, is one of the wealthiest people in the world.

Latest News

Ritik Raj

Updated : May 13, 2024, 09:16 AM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

King Maha Vajiralongkorn, also known as King Rama X of Thailand, is one of the wealthiest people in the world. He is regarded as having a glitzy collection of diamonds and gems, owns thousands of acres of land, expensive cars, and numerous other luxurious items. Few people in the world are associated with a royal lifestyle where luxury cars, aeroplanes, diamonds, and numerous other luxurious items are the norm. The Financial Times estimates that the wealth of the Thai royal family is over USD 40 billion, or 3.2 lakh crore. The King's enormous properties are dispersed throughout Thailand, with the most notable being the 6,560 hectares (16,210 acres) of land he owns. This land is subject to 40,000 rental agreements nationwide, including 17,000 contracts in Bangkok, the country's capital. Numerous government structures, such as hotels and malls, are located on these enormous lands. 

The 545.67-carat brown Golden Jubilee diamond, which is thought to be the largest and most costly diamond in the world (the Diamond Authority has estimated its value to be up to Rs 98 crore), is one of the most valuable gems in the King's collection.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn is said to possess 38 aircraft, including 21 helicopters, Boeing, Airbus, and Sukhoi Superjet models. He spends Rs 524 crore a year on aircraft maintenance. In addition, he has over 300 expensive cars in his fleet, including Mercedes Benz and limousines. Finally, he has about 52 boats, including the royal boat, all of which have gold engravings on them.

The King's palace, which was constructed in 1782 and occupies 23,51,000 square feet, is no longer home to the monarch; instead, it is now home to several government buildings and museums.

