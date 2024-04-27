Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

China seeks to 'influence and arguably interfere' upcoming US elections: Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Watch: Lioness teaches cubs to climb tree, adorable video goes viral

This actress, who once worked as pre-school teacher, changed diapers, later gave six Rs 100-crore films; is now worth…

Meet man, who once earned Rs 1000 a month, built Rs 5000 crore company, he is…

World wrestling body threatens to reimpose ban on WFI if...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Lioness teaches cubs to climb tree, adorable video goes viral

This actress, who once worked as pre-school teacher, changed diapers, later gave six Rs 100-crore films; is now worth…

World wrestling body threatens to reimpose ban on WFI if...

10 cooling indoor plants for summers

5 famous dishes in India introduced by Mughals

Highest successful IPL run-chases

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 2 Highlights: Phase 2 Of Lok Sabha Polls Recorded Voter Turnout Of 63%

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Star Sodhi (Gurucharan Singh) Goes Missing, Father Files Complaint

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 2 Uttar Pradesh: Ground Report And Analysis Of Noida And Ghaziabad

This actress, who once worked as pre-school teacher, changed diapers, later gave six Rs 100-crore films; is now worth…

'There were days when I didn't want to probably live': Adhyayan Suman opens up on rough patch in his career

This low-budget film with no star is 2024's highest-grossing Indian film; beat Fighter, Shaitaan, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man, who once earned Rs 1000 a month, built Rs 5000 crore company, he is…

People are inspired and motivated to aim high and never give up by the success story of Chandubhai Virani.

Latest News

Ritik Raj

Updated : Apr 27, 2024, 06:30 AM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

article-main
Chandubhai Virani
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

People are inspired and motivated to aim high and never give up by the success story of Chandubhai Virani. He persevered in the face of many obstacles and disappointments and created a prosperous company that is now well-known throughout India. Chandubhai's path to fame started out small, earning a pitiful Rs 1000 a month for odd jobs like fixing movie seats and selling snacks at a theatre. But he made the decision to take the risk and launch his own company because he knew that he wanted more from life. When he started manufacturing his own chips, the public responded overwhelmingly well. This motivated him to establish his first factory for his potato wafer business in 1982 by taking out a loan of Rs 1.5 lakh. 

Even after his first business venture failed and he was facing financial difficulties, Chandubhai persisted. With more forethought and diligence, he started a new company that is now worth crores of rupees and has expanded across the country. He and his brothers founded Balaji Wafers Private Limited in 1992 as a result of the factory's success, and it is currently one of India's top producers of snacks. 

Currently owned by Chandubhai Virani, Balaji Wafers has grown to be a major force in India's snack market. The company is ranked third among the biggest snack sellers in the nation, with a 12 percent market share and a valuation of Rs 43,800 crore. The company boasts a robust distribution network and a wide range of products. Balaji Wafers had a turnover of Rs 5000 crore in March of last year, employing 7000 people, half of whom were women. With an hourly capacity to produce 3,400 kg of chips, the company's production capacity is equally impressive.

The success story of Chandubhai Virani demonstrates that anyone can overcome any obstacle and achieve great success with determination, hard work, and careful planning. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Former Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof announces retirement from international cricket

Meet son of former India cricketer whose cricket career ended in just 11 days, now works as lawyer, his wife is..

Bihar: 6 killed, many injured in massive fire at Patna hotel

Vivek Bindra vs Sandeep Maheshwari Case: A Timeline

Meet twins who studied for 10 hours daily to clear JEE Main 2024 in first attempt, one got 100 percentile and other...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

Streaming This Week: Crakk, Tillu Square, Ranneeti, Dil Dosti Dilemma, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement