Delhi: Two hospitals receive bomb threat days after scare at city schools

Local police and Bomb Disposal Teams (BDT) are at the hospitals, Delhi Police said

Two hospitals in Delhi received bomb threats emails on Sunday at Burari Government Hospital and Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Mangolpuri. This comes days after panic swept the Delhi NCR after similar threats went to more than 100 schools. Delhi Police said that local police, Bomb Disposal Teams (BDT) are at the hospital and nothing suspicious has been found yet, ANI reported.

