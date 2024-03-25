Holi 2024 Festival Fervor Grips Different Parts Of India

People thronged to markets in Haryana’s Ambala district on March 23 ahead of the Holi festival. A sweet shop in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district is selling ‘gujiya’ made of gold on the occasion of Holi. Notably, Holi, also known as the "Festival of Colours," is a vibrant festival celebrated with enthusiasm across India. This year, Holi will be celebrated on March 25. The festival also involves lighting bonfires, signifying the burning of the demon Holika. Amidst the revelry, traditional sweets are shared, fostering a sense of community and togetherness.