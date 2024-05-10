Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Israel PM Netanyahu says ready to fight with 'fingernails' after US President Biden's warning to halt arms supplies

Meet actor who built Rs 80-crore net worth from Rs 750, won National Award, quit acting to fight in Kargil War, now is..

SBI hiring 12000 employees for various roles, total employee strength stands at…

Apple CEO Tim Cook took Rs 3000000000 pay cut in 2023, his annual salary was more than Rs…

Meet star once bigger than Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir; lost fame after 20 flops, top actress accused him of rape, is now..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Shah Rukh Khan's only nude, lovemaking scene is in this forgotten film; here's how actor ensured it will never be seen

Israel PM Netanyahu says ready to fight with 'fingernails' after US President Biden's warning to halt arms supplies

Meet actor who built Rs 80-crore net worth from Rs 750, won National Award, quit acting to fight in Kargil War, now is..

First salaries of Bollywood superstars 

7 wheat alternatives to manage blood sugar level 

Fastest run chases in IPL history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Amethi Report: Contradictory Statements From BJP, Congress Over Covid Relief | Lok Sabha Election

Karnataka SSLC Class 10th Results: Ankita Basappa Tops, 73.40% Students Pass The Class 10 Exam

CGBSE Result 2024: Chhattisgarh Board Results Out | Steps To Check | Class 12th & 10th Toppers

Shah Rukh Khan's only nude, lovemaking scene is in this forgotten film; here's how actor ensured it will never be seen

Meet actor who built Rs 80-crore net worth from Rs 750, won National Award, quit acting to fight in Kargil War, now is..

Meet star once bigger than Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir; lost fame after 20 flops, top actress accused him of rape, is now..

HomeBusiness

Business

Apple CEO Tim Cook took Rs 3000000000 pay cut in 2023, his annual salary was more than Rs…

In the massive Rs 5230000000 annual compensation, Tim Cook got around Rs 25 crore as salary, which is similar to what he got in 2022 and 2021.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : May 10, 2024, 06:50 AM IST

article-main
Apple CEO Tim Cook
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Apple is one of the most valuable tech companies in the world with a market cap of more than 283000 crore dollars. The company is spearheaded by tech genius Tim Cook who took over the reins of Apple after the demise of CEO and founder Steve Jobs. Being at the top of one of the biggest companies in the world, Tim Cook takes an annual salary that will leave you in shock. As revealed in the iPhone maker’s proxy filing with the US Securities Exchange Commission, Tim Cook received a total compensation of Rs 523 crore in 2023.

In the massive Rs 5230000000 annual compensation, Tim Cook got around Rs 25 crore as salary, which is similar to what he got in 2022 and 2021. He was awarded Apple shares worth Rs 389.25 crore in the past year. In addition to this, Cook got non-equity incentive plan compensation of Rs 88.78 crore, while the other compensation totaled 20.93 crore. In total, Apple CEO's total salary in 2023 stood at Rs 523.83 crore.

It is worth noting that Tim Cook’s annual compensation of Rs 523.83 crore is nothing when compared to his 2022 salary. Tim Cook took a Rs 300 crore pay cut in 2023 to get a Rs 523.83 crore annual salary. His 2022 annual compensation stood at Rs 823.91 crore.

Tim Cook joined Apple in 1998 and before being promoted to the position of chief executive officer, Jobs served as chief operating officer under Steve Jobs. Born in Alabama, United States, Steve Jobs is the son of a shipyard worker and his mother worked at a pharmacy. After completing his education, he worked for 12 years at IBM before joining the company that will change his life forever. Cook has revealed that he agreed to join Apple after meeting Steve Jobs. Since then, the executive has played a major role to help Apple become one of the most valuable companies in the world.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet superstar, who saw his father beat his mother, said he failed to protect her, wife cheated on him; he is now...

Security guard shot outside rapper Drake's Toronto mansion amid rap feud with Kendrick Lamar

Who will be Apple CEO Tim Cook’s successor? Here are contenders for top position

Realm is game-changing the way browser homepages can be used

'Take 1 hour, not...': Asaduddin Owaisi responds to BJP's Navneet Rana's 'it would take us 15 seconds' comments

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement