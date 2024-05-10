Apple CEO Tim Cook took Rs 3000000000 pay cut in 2023, his annual salary was more than Rs…

Apple is one of the most valuable tech companies in the world with a market cap of more than 283000 crore dollars. The company is spearheaded by tech genius Tim Cook who took over the reins of Apple after the demise of CEO and founder Steve Jobs. Being at the top of one of the biggest companies in the world, Tim Cook takes an annual salary that will leave you in shock. As revealed in the iPhone maker’s proxy filing with the US Securities Exchange Commission, Tim Cook received a total compensation of Rs 523 crore in 2023.

In the massive Rs 5230000000 annual compensation, Tim Cook got around Rs 25 crore as salary, which is similar to what he got in 2022 and 2021. He was awarded Apple shares worth Rs 389.25 crore in the past year. In addition to this, Cook got non-equity incentive plan compensation of Rs 88.78 crore, while the other compensation totaled 20.93 crore. In total, Apple CEO's total salary in 2023 stood at Rs 523.83 crore.

It is worth noting that Tim Cook’s annual compensation of Rs 523.83 crore is nothing when compared to his 2022 salary. Tim Cook took a Rs 300 crore pay cut in 2023 to get a Rs 523.83 crore annual salary. His 2022 annual compensation stood at Rs 823.91 crore.

Tim Cook joined Apple in 1998 and before being promoted to the position of chief executive officer, Jobs served as chief operating officer under Steve Jobs. Born in Alabama, United States, Steve Jobs is the son of a shipyard worker and his mother worked at a pharmacy. After completing his education, he worked for 12 years at IBM before joining the company that will change his life forever. Cook has revealed that he agreed to join Apple after meeting Steve Jobs. Since then, the executive has played a major role to help Apple become one of the most valuable companies in the world.