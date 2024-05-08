Meet India's highest paid actress, earns Rs 40 crore a film, has no hit in 7 years, not Deepika, Alia, Kareena, Katrina

India's highest paid actress charges up to Rs 40 crore per project despite having no box office hit since 2017

It wasn’t long ago, only 30 years ago, that an Indian actress broke the Rs 1-crore barrier in terms of per film remuneration. Since then, Indian actresses have come a long way in upping their fees and demanding their true worth. Some of them going international has also contributed to this. The highest-paid of them all dwarfs all others though.

Highest-paid actress from India is...

While Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt are ruling the roost in Bollywood currently as the most in-demand actresses, they are not the highest-paid. That record is being held by Priyanka Chopra. The desi girl charges up to Rs 40 crore per project, as per a report in Forbes. This astronomical figure is largely due to Priyanka’s visibility in Hollywood, where this amount translates to $5 million. She reportedly charged this fees for her Amazon Prime Video show Citadel. Back in India, she charges somewhere between Rs 14-20 crore for a film as per Forbes.

Priyanka Chopra’s dry run at the box office

Up till the mid-2010s, Priyanka was easily among the top actresses in the country with hits like Mary Kom, Bajirao Mastani, and Dil Dhadakne Do, all with her in front and centre. But then, after she moved to Hollywood, Priyanka tasted little success at the box office. Her first major Hollywood film Baywatch was a success. But that was in 2017. Since then, she has appeared in A Kid Like Jake, Isn’t It Romantic, We Can Be Heroes, The Matrix Resurrections, and Love Again. All of these films have been commercially unsuccessful. However, Priyanka has won acclaim for her performances in films like The Sky Is Pink (her only Hindi release since 2016) and The White Tiger (a Netflix release). She has also headlined Citadel, the show that received mixed response but got high viewership numbers.

Other high-paid Indian actresses

Apart from Priyanka, Deepika Padukone is the highest-paid Indian actress, charging an estimated Rs 15-30 crore per project. She is followed by Kangana Ranaut and Katrina Kaif, both of whom charge up to Rs 25 crore per film. Others like Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan all charge between Rs 10-20 crore.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.