Taj Mahal Hotel opens doors to dogs: ‘Strict instructions from Ratan Tata’

Shweta Singh

Updated : May 29, 2024, 10:28 PM IST

Taj Mahal Hotel opens doors to dogs: ‘Strict instructions from Ratan Tata’
At Mumbai's Taj Mahal Hotel, a heartwarming scene unfolded as a stray dog found comfort at its entrance, showcasing the hotel's compassionate spirit. Shared by Rubi Khan on LinkedIn, the story touched many hearts, revealing Ratan Tata's advocacy for the humane treatment of stray animals.

Ratan Tata's commitment to animal welfare extends beyond mere advocacy. At the Tata Group headquarters, Bombay House, special provisions are made for stray dogs, reflecting Tata's ethos of care and respect for all creatures.

Khan's post resonated widely, emphasizing that the Taj Mahal Hotel upholds Tata's values of compassion and inclusivity. Despite hosting high-profile guests, the hotel ensures that every being, regardless of stature, is treated with dignity and kindness.

“This is the entrance of the Taj Mahal Hotel, one of the most luxurious and finest hotels in the country. During my stay, as I started my day, I noticed a living being sleeping peacefully in the same spot, seemingly carefree. My curiosity led me to ask the hotel staff about him, and I learned that he has been a part of the hotel since birth. There are strict instructions from Mr. Ratan Tata to treat these animals well if they enter the premises,” she wrote on LinkedIn.

“The entrance of such a prestigious establishment holds significant importance, and there he was, peacefully sleeping, perhaps unnoticed by many of the guests. Amidst the chaos, he owns the place, finding his sanctuary,” Khan added. She praised the work culture of the hotel, which falls under the Tata umbrella, for its treatment of the voiceless.

Taj Hotel's response

“Hi Rubi, thank you for sharing this story. At Taj, we value compassion and inclusion, ensuring every guest feels at home. Your reflections truly resonate with our core values,” Taj Hotels said in response to her post.

