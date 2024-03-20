Priyanka Chopra offers prayers at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya with husband Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie; see inside pics

Check out the inside photos of Priyanka Chopra, husband Nick Jonas, and their daughter Malti Marie seeking blesssings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Wednesday.

Priyanka Chopra, her husband and singer Nick Jonas, and their daughter Nick Jonas visited Ayodhya on Wednesday, March 20, to offer their prayers at the holy Ram Mandir, which was inaugurated in a grand consecration ceremony in January. Several photos of the three of them from inside the temple were shared by the temple priest Pradeep Das with ANI.

The news agency ANI took to its X (formerly known as Twitter) account, shared those photos, and wrote, "Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas, husband and singer Nick Jonas and their daughter Maltie Marie Jonas offered prayers at Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. (Source: Temple priest Pradeep Das)". The pictures went viral on social media.



The National Award-winning actress was seen in a yellow saree, while Nick Jonas wore a printed white kurta. Priyanka carried their daughter Malti, who was wearing a pink coloured outfit, in her arms. Eralier, a video also was shared on the social media in which the three of them were seen going inside their car amid tight security at the Ayodhya airport.

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas, husband and singer Nick Jonas and their daughter Maltie Marie Jonas offered prayers at Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.



(Source: Temple priest Pradeep Das) pic.twitter.com/WdWmcrXkwg — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2024

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the spy action thriller series Citadel with Game of Thrones-fame Richard Madden last year. Produced by Russo Brothers, the Prime Video show is one of the most expensive series ever made with a reported budget of $300 million, nearly Rs 2500 crore. She also appeared in the American romantic comedy Love Again in 2023.

READ | India's biggest flop had 6 superstars, Amitabh Bachchan rejected it, took 5 years to finish, government also lost crores

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.