TN SSLC 10th Result 2024: Tamil Nadu Class 10 result today, know how to check scorecard online

Tamil Nadu Class 10th results will be released by the Directorate of Government Examination (DGE).

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : May 10, 2024, 06:04 AM IST

The date of the announcement of the Class 10 Result 2024, or TN SSLC, is May 10, 2024.  At 9.30 am, the Tamil Nadu Class 10th results will be released by the Directorate of Government Examination (DGE). The Class 10 results are available to candidates on tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in, the official websites of the DGE, TN. Appearing candidates can also check the results at results.digilocker.gov.in.

Today at 9.40 am, the link to the TN 10th result will be activated. The official websites require the roll number and registration number in order to verify the scores. 

Approximately 8 lakh applicants have taken the Tamil Nadu Class 10 board exam this year, covering the whole state. The Tamil Nadu SSLC exam was held at several test locations throughout the state from March 26 to April 8, 2024. Every day from 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., a single shift was held for the Tamil Nadu Class 10th exam.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
