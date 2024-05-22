Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Delhi Metro services to start early on polling day, check timings for May 25

Earlier on Saturday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said that a total of 889 candidates from eight States and Union Territories (UTs) will contest elections in phase six of the Lok Sabha elections that will be held on May 25.

The Delhi Metro train services on all lines will start at 4 AM so that the staff deployed for election duty can avail of the facility. The trains will run at a frequency of 30 minutes on all the lines until 6:00 a.m.After 6 a.m, normal Metro train services will run throughout the day.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) made this announcement on Wednesday in view of the sixth phase of voting for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.Notably, Delhi is undergoing voting in a single phase on all seven seats and will witness a fierce contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and INDIA bloc, comprising the AAP and Congress.

This includes 20 candidates for the adjourned poll in the Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary constituency (PC) of Jammu and Kashmir, the poll body said.According to the election commission, 1,978 nominations were filed for 57 parliamentary constituencies across the seven states and UTs (excluding the adjourned poll in PC 3-Anantnag-Rajouri of J-K).

The last date for filing nominations for phase 6 for all 7 States and Union Territories (excluding adjourned polls in PC 3-Anantnag-Rajouri of Jammu and Kashmir) was May 6."After the scrutiny of all nominations filed, 900 nominations were found to be valid.

In 3-Anantnag-Rajouri, a total of 28 nominations were filed in Phase 3, and 21 nominations were found to be valid," it added.

In phase 6, Uttar Pradesh had a maximum of 470 nomination forms from 14 parliamentary constituencies, followed by Haryana with 370 nominations from 10 PCs.The poll body further mentioned that the average number of contesting candidates in a parliamentary constituency for the sixth phase is 15.

Ranchi parliamentary constituency in Jharkhand received the maximum number of nominations with 70, followed by North East Delhi PC in the national capital territory of Delhi with 69 nominations, it added.Lok Sabha elections are being held in seven phases till June 1. Polling for four phases has already been concluded. The counting of the votes will take place on June 4.

