Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP's incumbent MP Mahesh Sharma to face SP, BSP candidates in Gautam Buddha Nagar in Phase 2

The Gautam Buddha Nagar constituency will go to polls in the second phase on April 26 along with Amroha, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Mathura and Bulandshahr seats in Uttar Pradesh.

The Gautam Buddha Nagar Lok Sabha seat will witness a triangular fight between the Bharatiya Janata Party, Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party.The constituency comprises five Vidhan Sabha constituencies--Noida, Jewar, Dadri, Sikandrabad, and Khurja.

The Gautam Buddha Nagar constituency will go to polls in the second phase on April 26 along with Amroha, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Mathura and Bulandshahr seats in Uttar Pradesh.

The BJP has fielded incumbent sitting MP, Mahesh Sharma for the third time in a row from the seat. He will be in the electoral fray against INDIA bloc candidate Mahendra Singh Nagar on the SP ticket while the BSP, who is fighting alone has fielded Rajendra Singh Solanki.

Gautam Buddha Nagar seat can be considered the stronghold of the Bharatiya Janata Party as it has won in both the 2014 and 2019 elections.

Notably, it is a general seat, not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) or Scheduled Tribes (STs).

In the 2019 election, BJP's Mahesh Sharma got 8,30,812 votes, Satveer from BSP got 4,93,890 while Arvind Kumar Singh who contested from Congress got 42,077 votes.

Mahesh Sharma expressed gratitude towards the party leadership for giving him the ticket from Gautam Buddh Nagar."I would like to thank the party leadership. They have given me a ticket for the fifth time, this shows the affection and love of the people from my constituency. The developmental work that has been done under the leadership and good governance of PM Modi and hence I would like my party leadership to believe that we will win this seat with an even bigger margin," Sharma told ANI.

UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak told ANI, "Election here on this seat (Noida) is one-sided in favour of Mahesh Sharma due to work done by PM Modi in social welfare and infrastructure".

The 2024 general elections are being held in seven phases to elect the 543 members of the 18th Lok Sabha. The first phase concluded on April 19. The results will be announced on June 4.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)