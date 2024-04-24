Twitter
Dibakar Banerjee talks about how Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 highlights deepfake videos, cites examples of Aamir, Ranveer

Evolution of Diagnostic Industry: New trends and models transforming the healthcare industry

SRH vs RCB, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Watch: Union minister Nitin Gadkari faints during campaign rally in Maharashtra's Yavatmal, video surfaces

Amroha Lok Sabha constituency elections: Know polling date, candidates list, past results and more

Bollywood

Kim Kardashian wants Taylor Swift to 'move on' from their years-old feud

Kim Kardashian wants Taylor Swift to 'move on' from their years-old feud after the singer dropped an apparent diss track about the Skims founder.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Apr 24, 2024, 05:28 PM IST

Kim Kardashian has signalled her desire to put an end to the long-standing feud with Taylor Swift, following the release of Swift's latest album, 'The Tortured Poets Department,' which includes a track seemingly aimed at Kardashian. An insider close to Kardashian revealed to People magazine that the reality TV star is ready to move past the drama and hopes Swift will do the same.

The source stated, "Kim Kardashian wants Taylor Swift to 'move on' from their years-old feud after the singer dropped an apparent diss track about the Skims founder." Kardashian, according to the insider, fails to comprehend why Swift continues to dwell on the feud, especially considering the passage of time. Swift's surprise release of her album, particularly the song 'thank you aIMee,' reignited speculation about her feud with Kardashian. In the track, Swift addresses dealing with a bully who only made her stronger, with some fans noting the clever use of capital letters spelling out Kardashian's name.

Reportedly, the feud originally sparked in 2016 when Kanye West, Kardashian's former husband, referenced Swift in his song 'Famous,' leading to a public dispute between Swift and the Kardashian-West camp. Despite attempts to clarify the situation, including the release of an edited phone call by Kardashian, the feud persisted, taking a toll on Swift's mental health.

Swift opened up about the ordeal in an interview obtained by People magazine, describing the impact as psychologically devastating. She highlighted the public backlash and the breach of trust caused by the leaked phone call, comparing it to a "career death." While Kardashian reportedly seeks closure on the matter, she recently stirred the pot by sharing a photo with Swift's former friend, Karlie Kloss, on social media.

The move, seen by many as a subtle jab, raised eyebrows among fans given the history between Swift and Kloss. Despite the tension, Kardashian's stance indicates a desire to move forward. With both parties hoping to put the feud behind them, it remains to be seen whether Swift will heed Kardashian's call to "move on" or if the drama will persist.

(With inputs from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
