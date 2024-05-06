CBSE Result 2024 Date: How to check CBSE Class 10th, 12th marksheet via Digilocker

CBSE Board Result 2024: The Class 10 board exams took place from February 15 to March 13, while the Class 12 exams were held from February 15 to April 2.

The Central Board of Secondary Education to declare the results of the CBSE class 10th, and 12th exams soon. CBSE class 10 and CBSE class 12 results will be declared after May 20. Once released CBSE result 2024 can be checked through the official websites -- cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in.

CBSE Class 10 exam result was held on February 15 to March 21, whereas, CBSE Class 12 exams were held from February 15 to April 2, 2024. Around 39 lakh candidates registered for the CBSE Board exams in 2024 across both Class 10 and 12.

CBSE Board Result 2024: How to check results

Visit the official website of cbseresults.nic.in

Click on the Class 10, and 12 result

Enter the board roll number, date of birth, school number, centre number

Check subject-wise scores

Download for future reference.

CBSE Class 10th and 12th Result 2024: List of websites

cbseresults.nic.in

results.cbse.nic.in

cbse.nic.in

cbse.gov.in

digilocker.gov.in

results.gov.in

Last year, the overall pass percentage was 93.12 percent. The pass percentage was dipped by -1.28 percent in 2023. In 2022, the pass percentage was 94.40 percent. In 2022, a total of 1.34 lakh candidates took the compartment exam.

Here’s how to check CBSE Board Results 2024 using DigiLocker

Visit the website, results.digilocker.gov.in

On the homepage, select the 'Sign In' option.

A new page will open in front of you.

Fill in important details like CBSE roll number as username and six-digit PIN shared by the board.

Click on 'submit'.

The site would ask you to then reset your password and register to access your CBSE documents.

After registration, students can log in on digilocker.gov.in to check results and download their mark sheets once released.