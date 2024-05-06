Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

IIHL awaits nod to buyout Anil Ambani’s debt-ridden Reliance firm, targeting Rs 4169300000000…

ICSE, ISC Result 2024: CISCE Class 10, 12 results today at cisce.org, know how and when to check results online

CBSE Result 2024 Date: How to check CBSE Class 10th, 12th marksheet via Digilocker

Meet man who grew up near India-Pakistan border, got record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, his salary is...

Brazil Floods: Death toll mounts to 75, over 100 missing

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IIHL awaits nod to buyout Anil Ambani’s debt-ridden Reliance firm, targeting Rs 4169300000000…

ICSE, ISC Result 2024: CISCE Class 10, 12 results today at cisce.org, know how and when to check results online

Meet man who grew up near India-Pakistan border, got record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, his salary is...

7 rarest animals in world

9 most polluted countries in world

This Mughal king's wife was buried thrice

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Delhi Bomb Scare: Unattended Bag Found At Connaught Place Following Delhi School Bomb Threats

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Arvinder Singh Lovely Joins BJP Days After Quitting As Delhi Congress Chief

RCB Vs GT Highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Defeat Gujarat Titans By 4 Wickets | IPL 2024

Gippy Grewal reacts to Bollywood praising Diljit Dosanjh for Amar Singh Chamkila, supporting Punjabi stars | Exclusive

Sunny Deol credits this person for his, Bobby Deol, Dharmendra's career growth: 'We were not doing...'

Bernard Hill, Titanic, The Lord of the Rings actor, passes away at 79

HomeEducation

Education

CBSE Result 2024 Date: How to check CBSE Class 10th, 12th marksheet via Digilocker

CBSE Board Result 2024: The Class 10 board exams took place from February 15 to March 13, while the Class 12 exams were held from February 15 to April 2.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : May 06, 2024, 06:39 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

    The Central Board of Secondary Education to declare the results of the CBSE class 10th, and 12th exams soon. CBSE class 10 and CBSE class 12 results will be declared after May 20. Once released CBSE result 2024 can be checked through the official websites -- cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in.

     CBSE Class 10 exam result was held on February 15 to March 21, whereas, CBSE Class 12 exams were held from February 15 to April 2, 2024. Around 39 lakh candidates registered for the CBSE Board exams in 2024 across both Class 10 and 12.

    CBSE Board Result 2024: How to check results

    Visit the official website of cbseresults.nic.in
    Click on the Class 10, and 12 result 
    Enter the board roll number, date of birth, school number, centre number 
    Check subject-wise scores 
    Download for future reference. 
    CBSE Class 10th and 12th Result 2024: List of websites

    cbseresults.nic.in
    results.cbse.nic.in
    cbse.nic.in
    cbse.gov.in
    digilocker.gov.in
    results.gov.in
    Last year, the overall pass percentage was 93.12 percent. The pass percentage was dipped by -1.28 percent in 2023. In 2022, the pass percentage was 94.40 percent. In 2022, a total of 1.34 lakh candidates took the compartment exam.  

    Here’s how to check CBSE Board Results 2024 using DigiLocker

    Visit the website, results.digilocker.gov.in
    On the homepage, select the 'Sign In' option.
    A new page will open in front of you.
    Fill in important details like CBSE roll number as username and six-digit PIN shared by the board.
    Click on 'submit'.
    The site would ask you to then reset your password and register to access your CBSE documents.
    After registration, students can log in on digilocker.gov.in to check results and download their mark sheets once released. 

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Taiwan detects seven Chinese military aircraft, five naval vessels near its waters

    Viral video: Man educates younger brother about mensuration, internet is highly impressed

    Viral video: Specially-abled girl’s energetic dance to Bollywood song wows internet, watch

    India's biggest flop lost Rs 250 crore, derailed 2 stars; worse than Adipurush, Shamshera, Ganapath, Laal Singh Chaddha

    Meet Ice Cream Lady of India, who built Rs 6000 crore company, started with small investment of Rs…

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

    Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

    Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

    Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

    In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    MORE
    Advertisement