Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

IIHL awaits nod to buyout Anil Ambani’s debt-ridden Reliance firm, targeting Rs 4169300000000…

ICSE, ISC Result 2024: CISCE Class 10, 12 results today at cisce.org, know how and when to check results online

CBSE Result 2024 Date: How to check CBSE Class 10th, 12th marksheet via Digilocker

Meet man who grew up near India-Pakistan border, got record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, his salary is...

Brazil Floods: Death toll mounts to 75, over 100 missing

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IIHL awaits nod to buyout Anil Ambani’s debt-ridden Reliance firm, targeting Rs 4169300000000…

ICSE, ISC Result 2024: CISCE Class 10, 12 results today at cisce.org, know how and when to check results online

Meet man who grew up near India-Pakistan border, got record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, his salary is...

Why do cucumbers sometimes taste bitter?

7 rarest animals in world

9 most polluted countries in world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Delhi Bomb Scare: Unattended Bag Found At Connaught Place Following Delhi School Bomb Threats

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Arvinder Singh Lovely Joins BJP Days After Quitting As Delhi Congress Chief

RCB Vs GT Highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Defeat Gujarat Titans By 4 Wickets | IPL 2024

Gippy Grewal reacts to Bollywood praising Diljit Dosanjh for Amar Singh Chamkila, supporting Punjabi stars | Exclusive

Sunny Deol credits this person for his, Bobby Deol, Dharmendra's career growth: 'We were not doing...'

Bernard Hill, Titanic, The Lord of the Rings actor, passes away at 79

HomeWorld

World

Brazil Floods: Death toll mounts to 75, over 100 missing

The death toll has risen to 75 in Brazil floods, as the calamity continues to wreak havoc in the country's southern Rio Grande do Sul state.

Latest News

Ritik Raj

Updated : May 06, 2024, 06:19 AM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

article-main
Image Source: Reuters
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The death toll has risen to 75 in Brazil floods, as the calamity continues to wreak havoc in the country's southern Rio Grande do Sul state, Al Jazeera reported.

Another 103 people are reportedly missing, the local authorities have said.

More than 88,000 people were displaced from their homes as a result of the rains, according to state civil defence authorities on Sunday. Approximately 16,000 people sought refuge in schools, gyms, and other temporary shelters.

Meanwhile, state Governor Eduardo Leite said on Sunday morning, "I repeat and insist: the devastation to which we are being subjected is unprecedented."

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva also visited Rio Grande do Sul for a second time on Sunday, accompanied by Defence Minister Jose Mucio, Finance Minister Fernando Haddad and Environment Minister Marina Silva, among others, according to Al Jazeera.

The leader and his team surveyed the flooded streets of the state capital, Porto Alegre, from a helicopter.

Rescue operations are underway as emergency responders race against time to locate survivors trapped amidst the debris of collapsed homes, bridges, and roads.

The surge in water levels in the state of Rio Grande do Sul is straining dams and threatening the metropolis of Porto Alegre, the country's civil defence agency said, according to Al Jazeera.

Governor Eduardo Leite declared a state of emergency as the region grapples with the aftermath of the catastrophic weather event.

"We are dealing with the worst disaster in [our] history," Governor Leite lamented, acknowledging the grim reality that the death toll is expected to rise further as rescue efforts continue.

Forecasters have issued warnings of further peril, as the state's main Guaiba river is anticipated to reach alarming levels, exacerbating the existing crisis. Entire communities have been cut off, with infrastructure severely compromised by the relentless downpour.

The dire situation has prompted authorities to urge residents to evacuate from high-risk areas near rivers and hillsides susceptible to mudslides. Access to basic amenities such as drinking water has been disrupted, leaving hundreds of thousands without essential services.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Taiwan detects seven Chinese military aircraft, five naval vessels near its waters

Viral video: Man educates younger brother about mensuration, internet is highly impressed

Viral video: Specially-abled girl’s energetic dance to Bollywood song wows internet, watch

India's biggest flop lost Rs 250 crore, derailed 2 stars; worse than Adipurush, Shamshera, Ganapath, Laal Singh Chaddha

Meet Ice Cream Lady of India, who built Rs 6000 crore company, started with small investment of Rs…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement