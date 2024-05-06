Education

Meet man who grew up near India-Pakistan border, got record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, his salary is...

They say dedication and skill can open doors to global recognition and Mahipal Seju's story exemplifies just that. Hailing from Barmer near the India-Pakistan border, Mahipal's journey led him to secure a lucrative job in Japan with an annual salary of Rs 1 crore. After completing his education in Barmer, he pursued a B.Tech degree in Delhi. His career commenced in Nagoya, Japan, where he earned Rs 30 lakh annually. Subsequently, he seized an even better opportunity in Tokyo, Japan, with a remarkable Rs 1 crore salary package. Mahipal completed his schooling up to the 10th grade in Jodhpur, followed by preparation for the IIT exams in Kota. He pursued his B.Tech degree in Delhi. Along the way, he seized an opportunity in Nagoya, Japan, through a placement agency. Today, Mahipal excels as an IT consultant at Mechanica Corporation in Tokyo, Japan. With its headquarters in Japan and branches across Europe, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, and the USA, the company specializes in IT consulting services.

