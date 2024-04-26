Man feeds cold drink to sloth bear, viral video makes internet angry

A viral video showing a man hand-feeding a cold drink to a massive sloth bear is causing outrage online.

The mere mention of a sloth bear is usually enough to send shivers down someone's spine. These burly creatures, known for their shaggy coats and formidable claws, are not to be trifled with. However, one fearless individual has attracted a mix of awe and criticism after a video surfaced of him hand-feeding a cold drink to one of these giant animals.

The jaw-dropping clip, shared on Instagram by user @vedaantmalagar, is quickly going viral and causing quite a stir online. In the footage, a man can be seen nonchalantly offering a cold beverage to a massive sloth bear, which eagerly accepts and drinks from the bottle held just inches away from its powerful jaws.

While the man's bravery (or foolhardiness) is certainly raising eyebrows, many viewers are outraged at what they deem to be a reckless and unwise interaction with a dangerous wild animal. The comments section is flooded with concerned reactions:

"I don't know why this made me feel so angry," one individual remarked, clearly disturbed by the display.

"The man is stupid, you can't feed anything to wild animals," another chimed in, questioning the sense behind such risky behavior.

A third critic bluntly stated, "Giving drink to wild animals is a crime," pointing out the potential legal ramifications.

"These chemical drinks are not good for them...they are wild animals and they are not acquainted for all this stuff," yet another commenter asserted, voicing worries about providing the bear with an unsuitable beverage.