Pushpa The Rule: Vijay Sethupathi to be a part of Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer sequel?

Starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the leading roles, Pushpa: The Rise was the highest-grossing Indian film of 2021, and its sequel Pushpa: The Rule tops the list of most awaited sequels. The Sukumar directorial also marked the Telugu debut of Malayalam superstar Fahadh Faasil whose character would be explored further in the sequel as the film's main antagonist.

Now, if the reports are to be believed, Pushpa 2 might see the reunion of the Vikram stars Fahadh and Vijay Sethupathi on the screen as the latter has been approached by the makers to play a crucial role in the film. The official confirmation is yet to be made, but the news has got the fans excited.

As per the reports, the Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal star was supposed to star in Pushpa: The Rise as a forest officer but due to date issues, he couldn't be a part of the film and thus, has now been offered to play the role of a senior police officer in the film set to go on floors in September or October 2022.



Meanwhile, there were recent reports that Rashmika Mandanna's character Srivalli will be killed in the sequel. Calling all the rumours trash, producer Y. Ravi Shankar from Mythri Movie Makers confirmed that Pushpa's love interest will have a longer role in the sequel.

Talking to Pinkvilla, he said, "This is all nonsense. Until now we didn’t hear the story to be fair and frank, so it’s not like that, and all these are speculations. At this point of time you write anything on that film, no one knows anything about that, so they believe in it. This is being carried by other websites and TV channels also, but it's false news."