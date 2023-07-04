Meet Bihar’s crorepati YouTuber who did BTech from IIT KGP; Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's colleague

The Viral Fever founder Arunabh Kumar (Photo - Instagram)

The Viral Fever (TVF) is one of the most successful YouTube channels in the country which brought on a revolution in content creation in India. The man and the brains behind the success of the YouTube channel were Arunabh Kumar, a man from a small town in Bihar.

Arunabh Kumar is the founder and former CEO of The Viral Fever TVF, which is one of India’s leading YouTube channels and is known for several web series like Kota Factory, Panchayat, TVF Pitchers, Tripling, and more.

Arunabh Kumar is a graduate of IIT Kharagpur, West Bengal, and completed his B.Tech in Electrical Engineering. After completing his graduation, Kumar decided to pursue his dream to work in the film production industry and sent letters to many production houses.

After getting rejected by many production houses, Arunabh’s letter came across the desk of director Farah Khan, and she decided to employ him in Red Chillies Entertainment, which is the film production house of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Hailing from a small town in Bihar, this was a dream come true for Arunabh and he began working for Farah Khan. In fact, he acted as the assistant director for Farah Khan for Om Shanti Om, where he closely worked with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

After getting some experience shooting TV advertisements and commercials, he decided to open his own channel, The Viral Fever, in 2010. TVF has a slow start, but shot up after the video “Rowdies”, came out, which was a parody of the MTV show Roadies.

Arunabh Kumar’s TVF soon shot to success after the release of shows like Pitchers, Tripling, and Kota Factory, with over 11 million subscribers so far. It is expected that Arunabh’s net worth is in crores, though the exact valuation is not known.

Arunabh had stepped down as the CEO of TVF in 2017 after multiple sexual harassment complaints against him, but rejoined the company after he was acquitted of all charges by a Mumbai court.

