What is aneurysm, cause of famous Youtuber, body builder Jo Linder's death at just 30?

Jo Linder, the famous bodybuilder and YouTuber passed away at the age of 30 due to an aneurysm. Know all about the disease.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 02, 2023, 10:52 AM IST

Jo Linder passes away at the age of 30 | Photo: Instagram

YoTube bodybuilder Jo Linder passed away at the age of 30. The news was broken to the world by his close friend, Noel who shared an Instagram post expressing his love for Jo and requesting prayers for his grieving loved ones.

Jo Linder was famous for sharing bodybuilding routines and other related content on YouTube. His girlfriend, Nicha, a fellow bodybuilder, frequently appeared on his Instagram feed, showcasing their shared passion for fitness.

Jo was an inspiration for many, his sudden passing has left the bodybuilding community in shock. As per Nicha's Instagram post, Jo passed away due to an aneurysm.

What is an aneurysm?

An aneurysm is a bulge in a blood vessel caused by a weakness in the blood vessel wall, usually where it branches. As blood passes through the weakened blood vessel, the blood pressure causes a small area to bulge outwards like a balloon.

A ruptured aneurysm can result in internal bleeding and stroke. Aneurysms often have no symptoms until they rupture. Treatment varies from watchful waiting to emergency surgery.

