'Tereko andar aana hai?: Varun Dhawan gets irritated after paps click photos during his visit to doctor in viral video

In a video, Varun Dhawan can be seen stepping out of his car and heading towards a clinic.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 07, 2024, 03:57 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Varun Dhawan (Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram)
On Tuesday, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan was spotted outside a clinic in Mumbai. However, he seemed annoyed when a photographer tried to talk to him during his visit to the doctor.

In a video, Varun can be seen stepping out of his car and heading towards a clinic. A photographer tried to get his attention by calling out to him, hoping to take his picture. When pap asked, where is he going, the actor replied, "Doctor ke paas ja raha hoon, tereko andar aana hai?"

After the video went viral, Varun's fans got worried and slammed the paparazzi for following him, especially during a hospital visit. However, some people on the internet also criticized Varun for how he acted towards the photographers, saying they were just doing their job.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan's latest film was Bawaal starring Janhvi Kapoor was released on OTT platforms in 2023. Additionally, he made a special cameo appearance in a song in Karan Johar's film"Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani last year.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Arjun Kapoor will feature in the follow-up to the hit comedy No Entry, producer Boney Kapoor confirmed. Anees Bazmee, who helmed the 2005 film, featuring Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan, is returning for the sequel.

The original stars won’t feature in the new movie, said Boney Kapoor, adding the team is now in the process of casting 10 female actors for the project. “That chapter is over (of the old star cast). Now, we have Diljit, Varun and Arjun in the film. Varun and Arjun are best of friends, and Diljit is fantastic at comedy. So, I think this makes for a good and interesting combination,” the producer told PTI.

“While, the male actors and Bazmee are locked but the 10 female leads are yet to be cast in the film,” he added. No Entry revolved around two married men (Anil Kapoor and Fardeen Khan), who find themselves in trouble because of their womanizing friend, Prem (Salman), after he sets them up with a hooker, leading to lies and confusions.

