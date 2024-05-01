Twitter
Bollywood

Mukesh Chhabra opens up about his fallout with Kriti Sanon, confesses to hurting her: 'I lied about her and then...'

Mukesh Chhabra opens on his fallout with Kriti Sanon after he lied about her.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : May 01, 2024, 08:37 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Mukesh Chhabra with Kriti Sanon, Rajkumar Rao and Farah Khan (Image: Instagram)
Popular casting director Mukesh Chhabra in a recent interview openly discussed his life's regrets and recalled hurting Kriti Sanon, who he considers as his sister, by lying about her and revealed his struggle to fix it. 

In an interview with Neelesh Mishra, when asked about holding any lasting regrets in life, Mukesh Chhabra revealed that he had once hurting Kriti Sanon. Mukesh said, “Kriti is like my sister; I love her as much as I love my real sister. There was a situation where I lied about her. When she learned about it, she was quite hurt. It took me a lot of years to fix that.”

Mukesh Chhabra is a well-known casting director in Bollywood, who has been part of the casting process for movies like Gangs of Wasseypur, PK, and Jawan. He ventured into direction with Dil Bechara, starring Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead, but unfortunately, the actor passed away before the film’s release. It was then released on OTT, Disney+Hotstar, during the pandemic and was loved by the audience. He recently handled casting for Imtiaz Ali’s Amar Singh Chamkila, which received praise.

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon is enjoying the success of her recent releases, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya alongside Shahid Kapoor and Crew alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu. Crew became the highest-opening women-led film and garnered praise for the leads' performances. She also recently launched her own production house and announced her first production titled Do Patti. The film marks the debut of writer Kanika Dhillon and Kriti Sanon as producers and the actress will be seen sharing the screen with Kajol. The film is scheduled to be released on Netflix. 

Talking about her first production, the actress said, "Do Patti is a script that holds a very special place in my heart as it marks my debut as a Producer with my production house Blue Butterfly Films. I love every single aspect of filmmaking and have always wanted to be more creatively involved in stories that touch my heart. And I felt in my gut that I was ready to shift the gear and do more. I’m excited to collaborate with the extremely talented Kanika Dhillon as a producer and we couldn’t have asked for a better partner than Netflix for this magical journey. Adding to our women's power is the amazing Kajol ma’am, who I’m thrilled to be working again with after almost 8 years (since Dilwale). I just cannot wait for this ride to begin!" 

