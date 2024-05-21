Twitter
India

Brij Bhushan Singh, ex-WFI chief, pleads not guilty in sexual harassment case

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, along with co-accused and former WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar, stood before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Priyanka Rajpoot, where they pleaded not guilty and opted for a trial.

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : May 21, 2024, 06:49 PM IST

Source (ANI)
TRENDING NOW

Former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, faced a significant development in court on Tuesday as charges of sexual harassment, intimidation, and outraging the modesty of women were formally framed against him. This follows a criminal case lodged by female wrestlers. Singh, along with co-accused and former WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar, stood before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Priyanka Rajpoot, where Singh pleaded not guilty and opted for a trial.

The charges stem from allegations made by five complainants, leading to the framing of charges under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 354 and 354A against Singh. Additionally, Singh faces charges of criminal intimidation under Section 506-part 1 based on the claims of two complainants. However, one complainant's allegations did not result in charges against him. Similarly, charges under Section 506-part 1 were framed against Tomar based on the accusations of one complainant.

Singh, currently serving as the BJP MP from Kaiserganj, Uttar Pradesh, faced repercussions within his party following the allegations, as he was denied a ticket for the Lok Sabha elections. Instead, the party nominated his son, Karan Bhushan Singh, for the seat.

The court's decision to frame charges against Singh comes after sufficient material was found to support the allegations, as reported by news

 

 

