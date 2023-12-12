Mukesh Chhabra reacts to fans' high expectations from Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki: 'Yeh combination...'

Casting director, film director, and actor Mukesh Chhabra shared his thoughts about the buzz and fans' expectations from the much-awaited Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki.

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra is enjoying the juggle of being the casting director, film director, and actor. Mukesh has showcased his acting stint in the latest musical crime thriller series, Chamak. During the promotions of Chamak, Mukesh spoke to DNA and shared his thoughts about his upcoming project, Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki. Mukesh did the casting of the film, and he is extremely proud of the film.

Dunki is expected to break multiple box office records set by SRK's previous two films, Jawan and Pathaan. The buzz around Dunki is all-time high, and fans are expecting nothing less than a masterpiece from Hirani. Mukesh has seen the film, and he shared his thoughts about Rajkumar Hirani's much-awaited directorial fulfilling fans' expectations. During the conversation, Mukesh declared that the upcoming film, Dunki is destined to break all the box office records. "The film has turned out very well. Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan, yeh combination kabhi galat ja sakta hai (can this combination ever go wrong)? Life mein kabhi nahi (Never in this life). It will break all the records and I feel blessed to be a part of this film. Jab aap yeh film dekhnge aapko pata chalega ki why this film is destined to break all the records (When you watch the film, you will realise that why it is destined to break all the records)."

Mukesh was even seen in Shah Rukh Khan's second release of the year, Jawan. When asked if he would be seen in Dunki as well, he confirmed, and added, "Meri kismat aachi hai agar main unki filmon ka hissa banta hoon (I feel myself lucky, If I get to play a part in his film)."

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki features an ensemble cast including Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee. Dunki is slated to release in cinemas on 21 December.

About Chamak

The latest musical crime drama series is based on the Punjabi music industry, and Mukesh plays the lovable and loyal Dimpy Grewal. Chamak also stars an ensemble cast including Paramvir Singh Cheema, Manoj Pahwa, Mohit Malik, Isha Talwar, Mukesh Chhabra, Prince Kanwaljit Singh, Suvinder (Vicky) Pal, Akasa Singh, with a special appearance of Gippy Grewal. Chamak is currently streaming on Sony Liv.