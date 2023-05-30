Diipa Büller-Khosla on criticism of influencers at Cannes 2023: 'They play a big role in promoting films' | Exclusive

Diipa Büller-Khosla at Cannes Film Festival

The 2023 Cannes Film Festival was different for a number of reasons. For Indians, there was increased interest as a number of Indian faces made their debut at the prestigious film fest, ranging from actors Anushka Sharma and Sara Ali Khan to content creators like Dolly Singh. One of the desi faces at Cannes this year was Amsterdam-based Indian influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla, who represented her brand indē wild there. In an exclusive chat with DNA, Diipa talks about her experience at Cannes.

How was the experience at Cannes, particularly on the red carpet?

It is a moment where dreams come true! The experience at Cannes, especially on the red carpet, has been truly unforgettable. Walking the red carpet at such a prestigious event is an exhilarating experience like no other. The atmosphere is buzzing with excitement and anticipation and glam; it feels surreal.

How nervous or confident were you about your presence there?

Naturally, there is always a mix of nervousness and excitement when attending an event of this magnitude. As a representative of South Asian talent, I felt a sense of responsibility to represent Indian talent to the global audience at Cannes. However, there was also a strong sense of confidence in the work I have done and the stories I have been a part of. With indē wild hosting powerful brown women on the red carpet, there was an opportunity to embrace the experience and an eagerness to make a meaningful impact.

You hosted South Asian talent at Cannes. What was the thought behind it?

The thought behind hosting South Asian talent at Cannes stemmed from my desire to shine a spotlight on the incredible pool of talent that exists in India. By hosting powerful south Asian women at Cannes, we aimed to break barriers and bridge the gaps. This was an opportunity to foster collaborations and highlight the cultural diversity within Cannes. It was a wonderful moment to celebrate and promote Indian excellence and creativity on an international stage.

Many have criticised the presence of influencers at Cannes this year, saying that it's a film festival primarily. Your thoughts on that?

While Cannes is primarily known as a film festival, it has also evolved over the years to embrace the changing landscape of media and entertainment. Influencers, with their ability to connect with large audiences and shape trends, have become an integral part of the industry. They play a significant role in promoting and supporting films, brands and cultural movements. The power and impact wielded by influencers in today's digital age are truly undeniable.

The presence of so many Indians at Cannes this year, how good is it for diversity and brand India?

I'm so happy that indē wild could play a role in increased Indian diversity at Cannes 2023. indē wild has always stood for Indian traditions and inclusivity; we are proud as a brand that we were able to find the right reflection of our values at Cannes. Having a strong presence at Cannes provides an opportunity to network, collaborate, and engage with the global film community. It opens doors for so many professionals from the film industry to connect with like-minded people. It presents an opportunity to not only promote brand India on an international platform but also challenge stereotypes and preconceived notions about our cinema and culture.