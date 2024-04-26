Viral video: Man quits job, celebrates final day with dhol performance outside office; watch

Aniket, a sales associate from Pune, bid farewell to his toxic workplace with a unique celebration, dancing to the beat of dhol players while his boss looked on.

In a scene that has gone viral on social media, a former sales associate from Pune decided to quit his toxic job in an incredibly memorable way – by throwing an impromptu dance party right outside his office.

Aniket, who had been working at the company for three years with little salary growth or respect from his boss, chose to mark his final day by calling in a troupe of dhol players. As his former colleagues looked on, Aniket danced joyfully alongside the drummers while his boss watched in disbelief.

Video footage shared on Instagram by Anish Bhagat shows the lively celebration taking place on the office grounds. Aniket is seen grooving to the rhythmic dhol beats as his boss angrily tries to shut down the festivities, shouting and pushing people away.

"Toxic work culture is so prominent these days. Lack of respect and entitlement is quite common," Bhagat wrote in the caption. "Aniket is ready to begin with his next step. I hope this story inspires people."

Since being posted a few days ago, the clip has racked up over a million views and sparked a tidal wave of supportive comments from viewers fed up with toxic workplace environments.

"I don't know why this made me feel so satisfied," one person commented. "The dance gave me another level of satisfaction," added another.

Many praised Aniket for quitting his job in such a bold, expressive way and wished him well on his future endeavors