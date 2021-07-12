Headlines

Entertainment

Cannes 2021: Influencer Diipa Buller Khosla makes strong statement, puts breast pumps on her dress, know why

Diipa Buller Khosla enjoys a massive fan following of 1.4 million on Instagram and her viral post is wining hearts on social media.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 12, 2021, 04:08 PM IST

Social media influencer Diipa Buller Khosla made a pretty strong statement with her outfit choice at the Cannes Film Festival last week. Diipa walked the red carpet in a yellow coloured gown with breast pumps attached to the black tube on it. Sharing powerful images of her bold ensemble, the TedX speaker shared what being a mother truly means to her. 

In the photos, Dipa can be seen sitting on a stool with the tulle from her gown falling beautifully in front of her. She winks and points towards the breast pump with one hand.

While sharing the photos, Diipa wrote, “To me, being a mother means more than giving birth to a child. Being a mother means loving and knowing a soul before you can even see it. It’s being the dependent to someone you guide through life. Being a mother means taking responsibility for the one you’ve brought into this world, showering them with endless care and love throughout their life.”

Diipa, who is based out of the Netherlands, also talked about what does being a ‘mother’ truly NOT mean? She wrote, “Being a mother does NOT mean that you are now the target to everybody and anybody’s scrutiny. How many times do we as mothers hear “ you’re doing this wrong!” or “how can you do this to your child?!” ? Whether it be opinions shared from family, friends, or strangers; the judgement is still unapologetic and burdensome on new or experienced mothers.”

The influencer goes on to write that there is no rule book to motherhood and ‘it takes experience and learning to understand the ins and outs of what is appropriate for YOU as a mother and not anybody else. Being a new-mom holds enough self-judgment as there is constant worry if your actions are right.’

Read her full post here:

She continued, “I chose to shed light on this topic due to the countless messages or comments from people who’ve questioned and judged my decisions as a mother - An issue I’m certain that most women endure on social media.” 

“I kindly ask that you withhold judgmental remarks regarding any mother who is on this beautiful journey of motherhood. As much as the concern is appreciated, it is a personal journey between mother and child and should be treated as such,” she concluded.

Diipa's statement outfit has gone viral and she is winning hearts on social media. With 1.4 million Instagram followers the influencer has definitely got the message across. It is interesting to note that Diipa has made it twice to the Most Influential Indian list.

