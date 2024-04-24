Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Akash Ambani led Reliance Jio creates a new record, it is now world’s largest…

Meet Science genius who could have become first Indian woman to win Nobel Prize but didn’t due to…

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance submits bid for massive plant, aims for Rs 36000000000…

Pakistan going to get rich soon, here's why

Meet diva sister of Bollywood star, who served as lieutenant in Indian Army; she is now working as...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Science genius who could have become first Indian woman to win Nobel Prize but didn’t due to…

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance submits bid for massive plant, aims for Rs 36000000000…

Meet diva sister of Bollywood star, who served as lieutenant in Indian Army; she is now working as...

10 animals with short temper

8 countries with the highest number of tigers

Indian batters with centuries in IPL 2024

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Crakk, Tillu Square, Ranneeti, Dil Dosti Dilemma, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

From Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan: Actors who de-aged for films before Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2898 AD

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Karnataka Horror: Congress Leader's Daughter Stabbed To Death On College Campus In Hubballi

Manipur: Firing At Polling Booth, Voters Run For Cover | Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Israel Launches Missile Attack on Iran's Isfahan In Response To Iranian Assault | Breaking News

Meet diva sister of Bollywood star, who served as lieutenant in Indian Army; she is now working as...

Meet actor, who worked as background dancer, once had only Rs 20 in pocket; now earns 10 crore per film, is worth...

Ranveer Singh's biggest flop suffered Rs 90-crore loss, faced several delays, was remake of 80s' classic, earned only...

HomeBusiness

Business

Akash Ambani led Reliance Jio creates a new record, it is now world’s largest…

As of March 2024, Jio boasts a subscriber base of 481.8 million, out of which 108 million subscribers are on Jio's True5G Standalone network. The number reflects Jio's stronghold in the Indian telecom market.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Apr 24, 2024, 08:37 AM IST

article-main
Akash Ambani and Mukesh Ambani
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio has revolutionised the telecom sector in India. Led by Akash Ambani, Reliance Jio is scaling new heights every day. Over the past few years, Akash Ambani’s Reliance Jio witnessed a significant growth by launching affordable data plans for the masses which has now helped the company to become the world's largest mobile operator in terms of data traffic, surpassing China Mobile. The announcement came as Jio revealed its quarterly results, showcasing staggering numbers and milestones achieved in various segments.

As of March 2024, Jio boasts a subscriber base of 481.8 million, out of which 108 million subscribers are on Jio's True5G Standalone network. The number reflects Jio's stronghold in the Indian telecom market.

According to a press release, the total traffic on the Jio network has reached 40.9 Exabytes, marking a 35.2 per cent year-on-year increase.

This surge is attributed to the growing adoption of 5G and Home services.

Notably, 28 per cent of the traffic comes from 5G subscribers, indicating a swift transition towards next-generation connectivity.

Additionally, Jio's Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) services have contributed significantly to the data traffic.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a dramatic 2.4x increase in annual data traffic, with per capita monthly data usage skyrocketing to 28.7 GB from just 13.3 GB three years ago. This surge underscores the growing reliance on digital connectivity in India.

Commenting on the results, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited, expressed his satisfaction with the company's performance and its contribution to the Indian economy.

He highlighted the significant achievements, including becoming the first Indian company to cross the Rs 100,000-crore threshold in pre-tax profits.

Ambani said, "Initiatives across RIL's businesses have made a remarkable contribution towards fostering growth of various sectors of the Indian economy. It is heartening to note that alongside strengthening the national economy, all segments have posted a robust financial and operating performance. This has helped the Company achieve multiple milestones. I am happy to share that this year, Reliance became the first Indian company to cross the Rs 100,000-crore threshold in pre-tax profits."

Ambani also emphasized Jio's role in driving the digital transformation in India, from upgrading 2G users to smartphones to leading the effort in producing AI-driven solutions.

He noted, "With over 108 million True 5G customers, Jio truly leads the 5G transformation in India. From upgrading the hitherto 2G users to smartphones, to leading the effort of producing AI-driven solutions, Jio has proved its capability in strengthening the nation's digital infrastructure."

He reiterated Jio's commitment to strengthening the nation's digital infrastructure and its continued efforts to provide innovative solutions to consumers.

The company's retail arm, Reliance Retail, also showed robust growth, with a 36 per cent increase in footfalls and strong digital commerce platforms offering a broad brand catalogue.

"Reliance Retail continued to provide customers endless choices through its robust omni-channel presence. We continue to offer product differentiation and superior offline experience through stores remodelling and revamping of layouts. Our digital commerce platforms also provide newer solutions to users with a broad brand catalogue. Reliance Retail also works towards strengthening millions of merchants through its unique initiatives in new commerce space", said Ambani.

In addition to its telecom and retail segments, Reliance Industries Limited has shown resilience in its Oil to Chemicals (O2C) segment, despite challenging market conditions.

The KG-D6 block has achieved significant production milestones, accounting for 30 per cent of India's domestic gas production.

Ambani emphasised, "Strong demand for fuels globally, and limited flexibility in refining system worldwide, supported margins and profitability of the O2C segment. Downstream chemical industry experienced increasingly challenging market conditions through the year."

He added, "Despite headwinds, maintaining leading product positions and feedstock flexibility through our operating model that prioritises cost management, we delivered a resilient performance. The KG-D6 block has achieved 30 MMSCMD of production and now accounts for 30 per cent of India's domestic gas production."

In terms of financial performance, Reliance Jio has achieved several remarkable milestones.
The consolidated EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) at Rs 178,677 crore, while the consolidated Profit Before Tax (PBT) has surpassed Rs 100,000 crore.

The company's market capitalization has crossed Rs 20,00,000 crore, further solidifying its position as one of India's most valuable companies.

(with inputs from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet diva sister of Bollywood star, who served as lieutenant in Indian Army; she is now working as...

Key provisions of CAA may violate Indian Constitution: US Congressional report

Aayush Sharma reacts to people calling wife Arpita Khan 'kaali', slams trolls : 'Yahan par khud ke log...'

This actress gave blockbusters with Amitabh, Chiranjeevi; quit films for politics, died in plane crash, her death was...

Meet Naima Khatoon, Aligarh Muslim University's first woman vice-chancellor in over 100 years

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Crakk, Tillu Square, Ranneeti, Dil Dosti Dilemma, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

From Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan: Actors who de-aged for films before Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2898 AD

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement