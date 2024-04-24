Sahil Khan offered Rs 4 cr For ‘Bigg Boss OTT’: Report

This is a huge amount, which rarely gets offered to celebs for the show.

Sahil Khan is always on a roll and is much in demand, thanks to his passion for fitness, hot looks, huge fan following and entrepreneurship. Hence, it's no surprise that he keeps getting lucrative and enviable offers.

Recently, Sahil Khan was offered to enter the upcoming edition of the very popular reality show 'Bigg Boss OTT', The Financial Expert has reported. Moreover, he was even offered a staggering fee of Rs. 8 crores for his appearance! The actor, however, politely declined the generous offer, the report says.

A source told us, "Sahil Khan has flown down from Dubai, where he's based, to Mumbai for questioning by the Crime Branch’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed in connection with the Rs. 15,000 crore Mahadev betting app scam case. While he was in the city, he was approached by the team of 'Bigg Boss

OTT' with this unbelievable offer. This is a huge amount, which rarely gets offered to celebs for the show. But the team was okay to spend a bomb as they knew that Sahil’s presence would enhance the excitement and ratings and bring in his huge fan following.”

The source continued, “However, Sahil refused the tempting offer as he was not interested at this point in time. Nevertheless, it only proves that Sahil continues to be popular and that his fan following is rock solid."

Meanwhile, Sahil Khan continues to bask in the glory of breaking the Guinness World Record in 2022. He’s also gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film, which reunites him with this Style (2001) co-star, Sharman Joshi. The masala entertainer is shot extensively in Abu Dhabi and is directed by Sam Khan. It is written by none other than Milap Zaveri, who's known for his comic and punchy one-liners. The film's title is expected to be announced soon.