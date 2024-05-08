Mango Dreams trailer: Rickshaw puller Pankaj Tripathi befriends Ram Gopal Bajaj, helps him through bittersweet life

The trailer for Mango Dreams has dropped, and it gives a glimpse of the bittersweet ride of life. The upcoming film featuring Pankaj Tripathi, Ram Gopal Bajaj, and Sameer Kochhar is directed by award-winning international American filmmaker John Upchurch. Mango Dreams is finally receiving its Indian release on the independent OTT platform Open Theatre on October 16th. The cast also includes Naseeruddin Shah Rohini Hattangadi, SM Zaheer, and Farah Ahsan.

Mango Dreams tells the heartwarming story of an unlikely friendship. Salim, a Muslim auto-rickshaw driver played by Tripathi, befriends Dr. Amit Singh (Ram Gopal Bajaj), a Hindu man struggling with dementia. Together, they embark on a remarkable road trip across India as Dr. Singh seeks his childhood home. The trailer hints at a powerful journey filled with compassion, forgiveness, and the strength of human connection. We see glimpses of Salim's kindness and Dr. Singh's vulnerability as they travel through the beautiful Indian landscape. Their differences seem to fade away as their bond deepens.

Director John Upchurch shared his experience working with Pankaj Tripathi: "I loved working with Pankaj. He's a passionate actor, a devoted family man, and a true comedian. He's quick-witted and always has a joke up his sleeve. Even though I don't speak Hindi, I could appreciate his humour on set. He truly respects the director's vision and brings characters to life in an unmatched way."

Actor Ram Gopal Bajaj added, "The film explores the timely theme of divisions caused by caste, religion, and political pressures. While physical borders may exist between nations, districts, or even houses, the film argues that true humanity transcends such divisions."

Pankaj Tripathi's performance in Mango Dreams earned him the Best Actor Award at the Capetown International Film Market and Festival in 2017. The film has also been recognized at numerous international film festivals, including the Arizona International Film Festival 2016, London Asian Film Festival 2017, and Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival 2017.