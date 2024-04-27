Jamnagar Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

The parliamentary polls in Gujarat’s 26 Lok Sabha constituencies are scheduled to be contested in a single phase on May 7 (third phase).

The second phase of voting for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was held on Friday (April 26). According to the Election Commission (EC), a voter turnout of nearly 64% was recorded in 88 constituencies spread across 13 states and Union territories. After the conclusion of the first two phases of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, voters are now gearing up for the third phase. The polls are being conducted in seven phases, from April 19 to June 1. The results of the election will be announced on June 4. The parliamentary polls in Gujarat’s 26 Lok Sabha constituencies are scheduled to be contested in a single phase on May 7 (third phase).

Jamnagar is one of the 26 Lok Sabha constituencies in Gujarat. The constituency has been a stronghold of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for many years. Like the past two general elections, the BJP looks forward to coming into power in the state, aiming to win all 26 seats.

Jamnagar Lok Sabha Election 2024 Candidates List

In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP is contesting from all 26 constituencies. For Jamnagar, the BJP has again fielded sitting MP Poonamben Maadam. On the contrary, the Congress Party has announced the candidacy of J.P. Marvia to contest from the Jamnagar constituency.

Jamnagar Lok Sabha Election 2019 results

In the 2019 general elections, BJP’s Poonamben Maadam won the Jamnagar seat, securing 591588 votes. Whereas, Kandoriya Mulubhai Ranmalbhai from the Congress was the runner-up who secured 354784 votes.

Jamnagar Lok Sabha Election 2014 results

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Poonamben Maadam emerged victorious in the Jamnagar constituency with 484412 votes, defeating Congress’ Vikrambhai Arjanbhai Madam who secured 309123 votes.

