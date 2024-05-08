Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet woman, who left MBBS to become IAS officer, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt with AIR...

Sanjay Leela Bhansali moves Richa away, pulls Sharmin closer at Heeramandi event; Reddit compares him to Karan Johar

Meet actress who became sex symbol at 13, was told to sleep with superstar, boyfriend tried to sell their intimate video

Watch: Bangladesh cricketer Shakib Al Hassan grabs fan requesting selfie by his neck, video goes viral

Mango Dreams trailer: Rickshaw puller Pankaj Tripathi befriends Ram Gopal Bajaj, helps him through bittersweet life

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sangeeth Sivan, director of Yodha and Kya Kool Hain Hum, passes away at 65

Meet woman, who left MBBS to become IAS officer, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt with AIR...

Sanjay Leela Bhansali moves Richa away, pulls Sharmin closer at Heeramandi event; Reddit compares him to Karan Johar

Easy exercises to do daily for improving your heart health

7 signs of high intelligence

Almond flour vs other flours: Which is healthier?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Delhi Bomb Scare: Unattended Bag Found At Connaught Place Following Delhi School Bomb Threats

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Arvinder Singh Lovely Joins BJP Days After Quitting As Delhi Congress Chief

RCB Vs GT Highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Defeat Gujarat Titans By 4 Wickets | IPL 2024

Sangeeth Sivan, director of Yodha and Kya Kool Hain Hum, passes away at 65

Meet actress who became sex symbol at 13, was told to sleep with superstar, boyfriend tried to sell their intimate video

Sanjay Leela Bhansali moves Richa away, pulls Sharmin closer at Heeramandi event; Reddit compares him to Karan Johar

HomeEducation

Education

Meet woman, who left MBBS to become IAS officer, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt with AIR...

When Saloni was younger, her only goals in life were to become a doctor and help her neighbourhood.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : May 08, 2024, 08:07 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Jalalabad, Punjab, native Dr. Saloni Sidana made a big life choice when she decided to give up her medical practice and become an IAS official. Her path to this esteemed position is very inspirational. With little coaching, she won the prestigious UPSC CSE on her debut, sacrificing a successful medical career to realise her father's lifelong dream.

Her father was very keen to see her take up the role of an IAS officer. She gave up her dream of becoming a doctor in order to fulfil his ambition, and she started down the difficult road to UPSC success. Her steadfast dedication to her father's mission is demonstrated by her shift from a committed doctor to a determined civil worker.

When Saloni was younger, her only goals in life were to become a doctor and help her neighbourhood. She started her MBBS studies at Delhi's prestigious Lady Hardinge Medical College, setting the foundation for her future aspirations, after passing the NEET exam.

Saloni disregarded her father's advice and concentrated on the UPSC exam, even though she had aspirations of going overseas for college. In the UPSC CSE 2014, she achieved an outstanding All India Rank of 74, demonstrating her exceptional intellectual capacity and steadfast commitment.

In light of her experience, Saloni highlights the need of individualised study methods, advising prospective students to recognise and use approaches that best suit their preferred learning style. She emphasises that the UPSC journey is a marathon, not a sprint, and she offers the advice that persistence and endurance are essential qualities in overcoming the difficult obstacles that lie ahead.  

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Mukesh Ambani's neighbour, son of grain trader, made massive Rs 131440000000 empire by...

Meet man, whose company is backed by MS Dhoni, set to open gigafactory this year in...

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 93 seats to go to polls in phase 3 today; check key candidates, electoral battles

Meet man who studied at IIT, IIM, now leads Rs 75385 crore FMCG company, he is...

DNA Exclusive: Check LSS score of Smriti Irani, BJP candidate from Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi constituency

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement