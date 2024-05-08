Meet woman, who left MBBS to become IAS officer, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt with AIR...

Jalalabad, Punjab, native Dr. Saloni Sidana made a big life choice when she decided to give up her medical practice and become an IAS official. Her path to this esteemed position is very inspirational. With little coaching, she won the prestigious UPSC CSE on her debut, sacrificing a successful medical career to realise her father's lifelong dream.

Her father was very keen to see her take up the role of an IAS officer. She gave up her dream of becoming a doctor in order to fulfil his ambition, and she started down the difficult road to UPSC success. Her steadfast dedication to her father's mission is demonstrated by her shift from a committed doctor to a determined civil worker.

When Saloni was younger, her only goals in life were to become a doctor and help her neighbourhood. She started her MBBS studies at Delhi's prestigious Lady Hardinge Medical College, setting the foundation for her future aspirations, after passing the NEET exam.

Saloni disregarded her father's advice and concentrated on the UPSC exam, even though she had aspirations of going overseas for college. In the UPSC CSE 2014, she achieved an outstanding All India Rank of 74, demonstrating her exceptional intellectual capacity and steadfast commitment.

In light of her experience, Saloni highlights the need of individualised study methods, advising prospective students to recognise and use approaches that best suit their preferred learning style. She emphasises that the UPSC journey is a marathon, not a sprint, and she offers the advice that persistence and endurance are essential qualities in overcoming the difficult obstacles that lie ahead.