This actress made debut as child artist, became superstar, won National Award, died tragically at 17 due to..

Shoba was born to Malayali parents in Madras and began her career in the Tamil film industry as a child industry in 'Thattungal Thirakkappadum' (1966). She played a lead role in the 1978 Malayalam film 'Uthrada Rathri'.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Apr 27, 2024, 04:04 PM IST

Mahalakshmi Menon, famous among audiences by the stage name Shoba, was an Indian actress who became a superstar at a young age and is still known for her commendable work. She began acting as a child artist but, after marriage, her career was ruined

Shoba was born to Malayali parents in Madras and began her career in the Tamil film industry as a child industry in 'Thattungal Thirakkappadum' (1966). She played a lead role in the 1978 Malayalam film 'Uthrada Rathri'. 

You might have also heard about Sridevi and Kamal Haasan's 1983 film 'Sadma' directed by popular South filmmaker Balu Mahendra. Balu Mahendra was Shoba's husband and was also accused of 'murdering' his wife.

Shoba is one of the most accomplished actresses in Indian cinema. She achieved stardom at a young age and at 17, won the National Film Award for Best Actress for her role in the 1979 Tamil film 'Pasi'. She also got three Kerala State Film Awards: for Best Actress (1978), Best Supporting Actress (1977) and Best Child Artist (1971); and two Filmfare Awards South for Best Actress in Kannada (1978) and Tamil (1979) films. 

Shoba was touted to be the next superstar but sadly, her career was cut short as she committed suicide due to unbeknownst reasons in 1980.

Shoba was in love with married filmmaker Balu Mahendra who was also 26 years older than her. She loved him dearly and married him by going against her family's wishes. However, their love story did not have a happy ending as Shoba died at a young age due to turmoil in her life. 

The mystery around Shoba's death remains unsolved to this date but her husband was accused of her murder when the incident took place. Whether the actress's death was a suicide or a conspiracy, remains a mystery even 44 years after her death. Shoba committed suicide by hanging herself at the age of 17.

KG George, in 1983, made a Malayalam film 'Lekhayude Maranam Oru Flashback', loosely based on her life and death. 

