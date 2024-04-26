Bhuvan Bam reacts to reports naming him as India's richest YouTuber: 'I’d really like...'

Bhuvan Bam is often named as India's richest YouTuber with a massive net worth of Rs 122 crore in several reports. Here's how the YouTuber reacted to such rumours.

Bhuvan Bam is a popular YouTuber, comedian, and actor with a massive fan following. His each video on his YouTube channel named BB Ki Vines, with 26.4 million subscribers, receives over 10 million views on a regular basis. Bhuvan also has 19.4 million followers on Instagram, where his reels and videos get viral.

Several reports have claimed that Bhuvan Bam is the richest Indian YouTuber with a net worth of around Rs 122 crore. The reports have also stated that Bhuvan has amassed this whopping net worth from ads on his YouTube videos, Instagram sponsored posts, endorsements and deals with multiple brands.

Now, in a recent interview, the content creator has himself dismissed such reports. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Bhuvan said, "’d really like to meet the person who started this rumour. Because it attracts unwanted attention and while I’m humbled to read such articles, but it doesn’t distract me from putting my efforts everyday to tell the kind of stories that I wish to tell."

In January 2023, Bhuvan headlined the crime thriller miniseries Taaza Khabar on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. Earlier this month, it was announced that the show will be back with its second season. Talking about the same, the YouTuber told the portal, "At the moment, I’m filming for Taaza Khabar and I am excited to see how it comes together." Bhuvan wants to act in a Bollywood film as he further states, "But I’m really looking forward to getting an opportunity to bag my debut Hindi film with a dream team."

Bhuvan Bam has also sung many songs and released them on his YouTube channel. He has also been seen in a couple of music videos and the short film Plus Minus, which won the Filmfare Award for Best Short Film (People Choice Category) in 2019.

