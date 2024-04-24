Twitter
Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra’s most profitable film made Rs 253 crore; it’s not Don 2, Bajirao Mastani, Barfi, or Mary Kom

Priyanka Chopra's most profitable film has 5 stars and was released in 4000 screens.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Apr 24, 2024, 11:25 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Priyanka Chopra's still from Krrish 3 (Image: Screengrab)
Priyanka Chopra is one of the top Bollywood actresses who is now making her mark in Hollywood too. The actress has given several blockbusters and hits in Hindi cinema, however, her most successful film ever made a profit of Rs 253 crore. 

The film we are talking about also featured 5 other stars and saw the lead actor in a dual role. The film was made on a budget of Rs 94 crore and was released on over 4000 screens. It is none other than Krrish 3. 

Priyanka Chopra made her Bollywood debut alongside Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta in Hero: The Love Story of a Spy as the second lead. The film turned out to be a major success and then the actress starred in another hit alongside Akshay Kumar in Andaaz, making her a star.

In her career span, Priyanka Chopra has several hits and blockbusters like Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (Rs 55 crore worldwide), Krrish - (Rs 121.70 crore worldwide), Don The Chase Begins Again (Rs 104 crore worldwide), Don 2 - (Rs 210 crore worldwide), Barfi - (Rs 175 crore worldwide), Marry Kom (Rs 91 crore worldwide) and Bajirao Mastani - (Rs 362 crore worldwide). 

However, the actress's most successful film was Krrish 3. Helmed by Rakesh Roshan, the film also starred Kangana Ranaut as the antagonist, Vivek Oberoi as the main antagonist, and Hrithik Roshan in a dual role. Made in Rs 94 crore, the film emerged as a blockbuster collecting Rs 347 crore worldwide. It made a profit of Rs 253 crore. 

It is Priyanka Chopra's most successful film because the rest of her highest-grossing films, Bajirao Mastani made a profit of Rs 217 crore, Barfi made a profit of Rs 135 crore, Don 2 made a profit of Rs 134 crore and Marry Kom made a profit of Rs 61 crore. 

Meanwhile, now the actress is making her mark in Hollywood. She recently appeared in Russo Brothers' action series Citadel which is set to have an Indian version too. Though the series failed to impress the audience, the actress' action-packed avatar became the talk of the town. Now she is currently shooting for her upcoming movie Heads of State wherein she will be seen sharing the screen with Idris Elba and John Cena.

