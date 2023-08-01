Headlines

Haryana violence: Mobile internet suspended in Sohna, Manesar, Pataudi; 44 FIRs registered so far

GST Council likely to finalise modalities for taxing online gaming, casinos on Wednesday

Haryana violence: Mobile internet suspended in Sohna, Manesar, Pataudi; 44 FIRs registered so far

Vijay Varma has hilarious reaction to reports of Tamannaah Bhatia owning 'Rs 2 crore diamond ring': 'Mera naam kyun...'

Panchak August 2023: Know date, time, significance, more here

DU UG Admissions 2023: First merit list released, over 85,000 shortlisted; know how to check here

Top 10 companies with highest market cap

AI reimagines Marvel superheroes in retro avatars

Health benefits of sleeping on your left side

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

DU UG Admissions 2023: First merit list released, over 85,000 shortlisted; know how to check here

Do you want to see the "Sturgeon Moon," first supermoon of August? know all details here | Space

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan Brutally Trolled For Bashing Elvish Yadav, Netizens Call Him Biased

Karan Johar opens up on Dharmendra-Shabana Azmi's kiss in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 'I needed it to be a peck'

Haryana violence: Mobile internet suspended in Sohna, Manesar, Pataudi; 44 FIRs registered so far

Haryana CM said that after investigations, strict action will be taken against all those involved in the violence.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 07:06 PM IST

Nuh violence: A day after violence in Nuh, a curfew has been imposed in the district. While Section 144 has been clamped in some of the adjoining districts including Sohna. Five people have been killed in the violence that erupted in Nuh on Monday. 

Meanwhile, mobile internet has been suspended in Sohna, Manesar and Pataudi to prevent the spread of fake news, rumours or inciting speeches through social media, DC Gurugram said.

Four people, including two home guards, died and many others injured in Nuh, where mobs tried to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession, while a naib imam was killed at a mosque in Gurugram. 

So far, 44 FIRs have been registered and 70 people taken into custody, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday. He said that after investigations, strict action will be taken against all those involved in the violence. 

Khattar had dispatched the DGP, ADGP (CID) and ADGP (law and order) to Nuh while police force from neighbouring districts was rushed and the Centre was requested to send additional forces, the statement said. Sixteen companies of central forces and 30 companies of Haryana Police also reached Nuh and the situation in the district was normalised, said the CM.

He also said the attack on a VHP procession in Nuh seems to be part of a big conspiracy and asserted that strict action will be taken against the culprits. Khattar's remarks came hours after Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said someone who wanted to disturb the peace in the state engineered the violence in Nuh.

(With inputs from PTI)

READ Haryana: Why did communal violence erupt in Nuh? How clashes spread to Gurugram, Faridabad

