Haryana violence: Mobile internet suspended in Sohna, Manesar, Pataudi; 44 FIRs registered so far

Nuh violence: A day after violence in Nuh, a curfew has been imposed in the district. While Section 144 has been clamped in some of the adjoining districts including Sohna. Five people have been killed in the violence that erupted in Nuh on Monday.

Meanwhile, mobile internet has been suspended in Sohna, Manesar and Pataudi to prevent the spread of fake news, rumours or inciting speeches through social media, DC Gurugram said.

Four people, including two home guards, died and many others injured in Nuh, where mobs tried to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession, while a naib imam was killed at a mosque in Gurugram.

So far, 44 FIRs have been registered and 70 people taken into custody, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday. He said that after investigations, strict action will be taken against all those involved in the violence.

Khattar had dispatched the DGP, ADGP (CID) and ADGP (law and order) to Nuh while police force from neighbouring districts was rushed and the Centre was requested to send additional forces, the statement said. Sixteen companies of central forces and 30 companies of Haryana Police also reached Nuh and the situation in the district was normalised, said the CM.

He also said the attack on a VHP procession in Nuh seems to be part of a big conspiracy and asserted that strict action will be taken against the culprits. Khattar's remarks came hours after Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said someone who wanted to disturb the peace in the state engineered the violence in Nuh.

(With inputs from PTI)

