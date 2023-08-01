Haryana: Why did communal violence erupt in Nuh? How clashes spread to Gurugram, Faridabad

The bouts of violence sparked in multiple districts of Haryana originated from Nuh, where a communal clash caused during a religious procession led to deaths of 2 home guards.

Section 144 was imposed in several parts of Haryana, including Nuh, Gurugram, Faridabad, and nearby districts after communal clashes broke out during a religious procession in the Nuh district, leading to the deaths of two people, with nearly a dozen policemen injured.

After violent clashes erupted in the Nuh district of Haryana, the violence spread to other districts late Monday night. Bouts of violence erupted in Gurgaon, Palwal, Rewari, and Faridabad where incidents of arson were reported, with vehicles and shops burnt down.

According to the authorities, two home guards named Neeraj and Gursevak were killed and over 200 people have been left injured, including policemen, due to the religious violence that erupted in Nuh and Gurugram on Monday evening, leading to the imposition of Section 144 in multiple districts.

Why were religious clashes triggered in Haryana’s Nuh?

Communal clashes erupted in multiple parts of Haryana, all triggered by the communal clashes that erupted in the Nuh district. The communal clashes that erupted in Nuh were caused by mobs interrupting a religious procession, triggering violence.

A religious procession was being carried out by groups Bajrang Dal and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, which was disturbed by a mob of young men who started pelting stones at the other group. This triggered a clash between the two groups, leading to communal violence.

After the news of the religious violence in the Muslim-dominated Nuh district spread, stone-pelting incidents erupted in Sohna, Gurugram, Faridabad, and Palwal. Protestors blocked the road and dozens of vehicles and a shop were set ablaze by angry mobs.

The reason behind the interruption of the religious procession run by Hindu groups was that there was a rumour that Bajrang Dal leader Monu Manesar, who was booked for murdering two Muslim men, would be part of the procession, triggering anger in other religious groups.

There were also allegations that provocative slogans against Muslims were being raised during the Hindu religious procession, which led to an angry response by the mob. Now, schools have been shut in multiple districts and Section 144 has been imposed.

