Meet man who started business from his small flat, now bought Rs 990000000 crore house in...

EaseMyTrip, made a net profit of Rs 146.8 crore in FY-23 and has a market capitalization of Rs 7494 crore as of May 2024.

For aspiring entrepreneurs who believe that success can only be attained through outside funding, Rikant Pitti's story offers inspiration. His narrative demonstrates how anyone can succeed and create a company valued at crores of rupees with perseverance, commitment, and a winning concept. His company, EaseMyTrip, made a net profit of Rs 146.8 crore in FY-23 and has a market capitalization of Rs 7494 crore as of May 2024. The fact that Pitti launched his company without the assistance of outside capital adds even more significance to his tale. He started with a straightforward concept that developed into the travel company EaseMyTrip, which is currently valued at more than Rs 7000 crore.

The concept for Pitti's company originated while he was still an engineering student. Travelling extensively, his father was a businessman who would take up to fifteen or twenty flights each month. But in an attempt to save money, Pitti bought tickets for his father because travel agencies charged more than the price listed online. When the airlines saw he was making a lot of reservations, they quickly contacted him and asked him to start booking tickets for friends and family as well.



The three brothers who founded the company in 2008 were Nishant, Rikant, and Prashant Pitti. They focused on business-to-business-to-consumer (B2B2C) transactions. Duke Travels is a travel agency he founded after realising this might be a viable business opportunity.

He started EaseMyTrip from a one-bedroom flat in East Delhi with just an investment of Rs 15 lakh and his brother's help. At the end of the year, the company's "No Convenience Fee" and "Zero Hidden Charges" policies had helped it sell over 20,000 airline tickets every day. EaseMyTrip reached sales of Rs 1,500 crore by 2015.

Ultimately, Rikant Pitti and his two brothers' diligence and hard work paid off. Rikant paid Rs 99.34 crore in January for a commercial property in Sector 32, Gurgaon.