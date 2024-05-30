Watch: Backstreet Boys perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding cruise, video goes viral

In the video that is going viral Backstreet Boys Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean, and Kevin Richardson can be seen performing in all-white outfits at Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's pre-wedding festivities.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding festivities have begun on a private cruise across Europe. The videos are going viral on social media and popular Backstreet Boys can be seen performing in those videos from Italy.

In the video that is going viral Backstreet Boys Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean, and Kevin Richardson can be seen performing in all-white outfits. They can seen dancing to the superhit track I Wanna Be With You.

The video is now doing rounds on social media. This is the second pre-wedding bash that is happening in Italy from May 20 to June 1. The Jamnagar bash saw Akon, Rihanna, and Diljit Dosanjh making all the guests dance to their tunes. Now, it is reported that the second pre-wedding bash will see the Indian singer Guru Randhawa performing with the American rapper Pitbutt, whose real name is Armando Christian Pérez.

Guru Randhawa and Pitbull collaborated on the song Slowly Slowly in 2019. An insider was quoted telling Hindustan Times, "Guru Randhawa will be performing with Pitbull at the celebration. It is expected to be a fun gathering, with the perfect blend of Guru’s music to the beats by Pitbull. Everyone is looking forward to Guru and Pitbull’s performance and being part of the celebration in this special way. It is surely going to be a fun party, high on music."