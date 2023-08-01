Headlines

Section 144 in Haryana: Communal violence in Gurugram, Faridabad, Palwal; internet suspended after 2 dead

Section 144 has been imposed in parts of Haryana after religious clashes erupted in Nuh, Gurugram, Faridabad, and other districts in the states, claiming two lives.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 06:25 AM IST

After communal clashes broke out in parts of Haryana, Section 144 has been imposed in several districts of the state, with the schools being shut down in several cities for August 1 and the mobile internet services temporarily suspended in towns.

Violent clashes erupted in Haryana’s Nuh district after a mob tried to stop and disturb a religious procession being carried out by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), resulting in abrupt violence between two groups in the area.

As the clashes erupted in Nuh, two home guards also lost their lives in the scuffle. The violence soon spread to Gurugram where people set ablaze four vehicles and a shop, with the police in the city trying to restore the peace and calm before the religious clashes.

The clashes emerged in many parts of Haryana when the Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra, being carried out by the VHP, was stopped in the middle by a mob near the Khedla Mor in the Nuh district, and stones were pelted on the religious procession.

Section 144 imposed in Haryana’s Gurgaon, Faridabad, Palwal

After the clashes broke out in Nuh, two home guards in the area lost their lives and nearly one dozen police personnel were left injured. Section 144 was imposed in Nuh and mobile internet services were temporarily suspended in the area.

As the violence spread to other cities of Haryana, prohibitory orders were issued and Section 144 was imposed in Gurgaon, Faridabad, Palwal, and Rewari districts of the state. Schools, colleges, and other educational institutes are set to remain closed in Gurugram on August 1.

Further, the educational institutes are set to remain closed for August 1 in Palwal as well, with over 1000 policemen from Faridabad and Gurgaon deployed in Nuh for the time being to make sure that no bouts of religious violence break out yet again.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also took to social media to express his distress over the incident and appealed to the masses to maintain peace in the state.

