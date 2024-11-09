Despite her successful career, Achala Sachdev passed away alone, having been abandoned by her family in her final years.

Bollywood actors have been entertaining us for decades with their unforgettable performances. While some of these stars are no longer with us, the characters they've portrayed continue to live on in our hearts.

Today, let's talk about Achala Sachdev, the actress who appeared in over 250 films and became one of Bollywood’s beloved mother and grandmother figures. Despite her successful career, she passed away alone, having been abandoned by her family in her final years.

Born on May 3, 1920, in Peshawar, Achala Sachdev came from a Punjabi family and was the youngest of four sisters. At a young age, she and her siblings faced a great loss with the death of their father.

To support her family, Achala started working early and became a radio announcer at All India Radio (AIR) in Lahore. After the partition, her family relocated to Delhi, where she continued her work at AIR Delhi. During this time, she interviewed film personalities and made a few brief appearances in films.

In 1950, Achala Sachdev landed her first major role as Dev Anand's sister in the film Dilruba, which became a success and marked the beginning of her Bollywood career. Following this, she became a popular choice to play on-screen mothers and sisters, delivering memorable performances in films like Sangam, Footpath, Dil Ek Mandir, and Miss Mary.

Achala's final film was Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001), where she portrayed the grandmother of Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan’s characters.

Achala Sachdev was married twice. Her first husband, Gyan Sachdev, was a director, and together they had a son named Jothin Sachdev. However, after a few years of marriage, Achala and Gyan separated, and their son moved to the US. After her divorce, Achala married Clifford Douglas Peters and moved to Pune. Sadly, Peters passed away, leaving Achala alone and abandoned in her later years.