Mumbai South Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: BJP or Congress, who will win?

The state, with its 48 Lok Sabha seats, is the second-largest contributor to the lower house of Parliament after Uttar Pradesh.

Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra were held in five phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13 and May 20. The results of the Mumbai South Central Lok Sabha Constituency Election of 2024 are going to be announced today on June 4, 2024.



Counting of votes will begin at 8 am and we will keep you updated.