PAK vs NZ head-to-head record: Which side is better? Pakistan vs New Zealand stats ahead of T20 WC semifinal

Pakistan vs New Zealand

New Zealand and Pakistan are set to wrestle with each other in the semi-finals of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. NZ vs PAK semi-final 1 match of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 is scheduled to take place on November 9 (Wednesday).

The match will be played at Sydney Cricket Ground in Australia. Pakistan is led by Babar Azam while New Zealand is led by Kane Williamson in the tournament. While Pakistan was part of group 2 in the super 12 round, New Zealand belonged to group 1.

In head-to-head encounters in T20Is, New Zealand and Pakistan have played 28 matches against each other. New Zealand has won 11 games and Pakistan has won 17 matches. In T20I World Cup tournaments, Pakistan has defeated New Zealand 4 times while the latter has won 2 games.

These two teams have face each other three times in the semifinals of World Cups (ODIs and T20). Here’s how the faceoffs have panned out thus far.

World Cup 1992: Pakistan beats New Zealand, Auckland

New Zealand, Pakistan’s opponent on Wednesday, met then Imran Khan’s men in green twice in 1992 — once in the group stage where Pakistan won by seven wickets and then in the semifinal which it won by four wickets.

World Cup 1999: Pakistan beats New Zealand, Manchester

Fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar and batting mainstay Saeed Anwar helped Pakistan reach its second World Cup final. Akhtar, regularly clocking express pace, picked three key New Zealand wickets to help restrict the Black Caps to 241/7.

Pakistan then made light work of it, thanks to an unbeaten 113 from Anwar. His opening partner - Wajahatullah Wasti – also scored 84 as Pakistan knocked off the target with nine wickets to spare.

World T20 2007: Pakistan beats New Zealand, Cape Town

Umar Gul mixed his yorkers and slower balls to return figures of 3 for 15 and propel Pakistan into the final of the inaugural T20 World Cup. Batting first, New Zealand made 143 for 8, thanks to Ross Taylor’s unbeaten 23-ball 37. Imran Nazir top-scored (59) in the chase as Pakistan overhauled the total with seven balls to spare.