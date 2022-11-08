IND vs ENG semi-final to be played on used pitch, know how it will make a difference

India vs England

India will battle it out with England in the second semi-final on Thursday (November 10). India topped Group B with 8 points, while England finished second in Group A with 7 points. India have hardly put a foot wrong in ICC the T20 World Cup 2022. Only against South Africa, Rohit Sharma & Co faced defeat.

India has not won any ICC events since their win in the 2013 Champions Trophy. Since then, India have reached the finals & semis of two T20 World Cups in 2014 and 2016. The Men in Blue have only faced heartbreaks, though.

This time Rohit Sharma & Co would be keen to break the semis hoodoo against a confident-looking England. India have looked good with bat and ball, with Surykumar Yadav, Virat Kohli, Arshdeep Singh & Hardik Pandya doing well.

England have also match winners from top to bottom. Their bowling looks lethal, with Mark Wood, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, and Rashid bowling well. Curran has scalped 10 wickets in four games.

Mark Wood is setting the speedometer on fire, with 150kmph on a consistent basis. While England’s batting is always in the spotlight, it is their bowling that has this time looked superb.will be played on used pitch.

A used pitch could make run-scoring relatively difficult at the Adelaide Oval, which has seen six 150+ scores in 12 innings at the ground so far. In the last two games, South Africa failed to cross 150 in their chase of 159 against the Netherlands, while Bangladesh could only manage 127 in their first innings against Pakistan.

There are fears that a used surface presents a danger of diluting the quality of a highly-anticipated game between two batting powerhouses. Spinners and seamers who bowl cutters could end up getting assistance off the pitch, and the toss could become a bigger factor going into the game.

England are yet to play a game in Adelaide in this tournament, while India beat Bangladesh by 33 runs [DLS method] in a rain-affected game last week.

The six games in Adelaide have been played as three double-headers on three days, with the ground hosting two games on each of November 2, 4 and 6. After a four-day gap, the Adelaide Oval will be hosting the semi-final,

Batting in the second innings on Adelaide’s pitch is considered a bit difficult, but Australia won an easy chase against Sri Lanka on the same pitch. In the second inning, the ball does not come easily off the bat, and then it becomes difficult to play big shots.

The average second-inning score in Adelaide is just 142 runs. A score of around 170 can be made here in the first innings. Spinners can come into action on this pitch