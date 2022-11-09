Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

PAK vs NZ: Babar, Rizwan shine as Pakistan beat New Zealand to reach their third T20 World Cup final

Pakistan successfully chased down 153-run target, crossing the line with 7 wickets and 5 balls to spare.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 09, 2022, 05:34 PM IST

PAK vs NZ: Babar, Rizwan shine as Pakistan beat New Zealand to reach their third T20 World Cup final
Image Source: ICC

Pakistan have lived up to their reputation as one of the most unpredictable sides in sport, going from looking dead and buried at the midway point of the competition to clinching a final berth. 

Babar Azam and his team are one step closer from repeating the heroics of 1992's 'Cornered Tigers,' as they secured a position in the November 13 final with a clinical performance against New Zealand in the first semi-final on Wednesday in Sydney. 

Pakistan successfully chased down 153-run target, crossing the line with 7 wickets and 5 balls to spare. After Shaheen Afridi's miserly effort with the ball helped Pakistan reduce 152 for 4 in 20 overs in Sydney, captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan scored match-winning fifties.

Pakistan played like a determined team as they were cheered on by the stands at Sydney Cricket Ground. With the ball, Shaheen Afridi set the tone, Shadab Khan led their outstanding fielding display, and their batting mainstays, skipper Babar Azam and fellow opener Mohammad Rizwan, proved critics wrong by showing up on the big day.

New Zealand, led by one of the most controlled captains in Kane Williamson, were well outplayed and denied a second consecutive T20 World Cup final berth. Pakistan emerged from the ashes to defeat one of the most consistent sides in ICC competitions in a one-sided semi-final in Sydney.

It was also Pakistan's 3rd T20 World Cup final after their heartbreak in 2007 and their victorious outing in 2009.

READ| From 2% chance of winning, Pakistan are now in T20 World Cup 2022 final

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Mohammed Shami to Arshdeep Singh: Team India's best combination of 5 bowlers for T20 World Cup 2022
From tech giants to big fashion brands: Top Indian-origin CEOs making name in biz world
Viral Photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Rakul Preet Singh pose for paps in stylish outfits
ICC T20 World Cup: Know the players who orchestrated Namibia’s win over SL
In pics: Meet Badshah's rumoured girlfriend, Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 508 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 9
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.