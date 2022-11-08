T20 World Cup: AB de Villiers convinced India will win final, predicts Pakistan will lose in semis

Photo: Zee Media Bureau

Ahead of the semi-finals between New Zealand-Pakistan and India-England, South Africa and IPL legend AB de Villiers confidently predicted that India will win the T20 World Cup 2022. New Zealand faces Pakistan in the first semi-final match in Sydney on Wednesday, November 9. The second semi-final will see Rohit Sharma's Men in Blue take on England on Thursday, November 10 in Adelaide.

Asked about his predictions, ‘Mr 360’ de Villiers said that India will face New Zealand in the final in Melbourne, Australia, and will eventually win the T20 World Cup 2022. “I think India will play New Zealand in the finals and India will win the World Cup. Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli are in great form. The whole team of India is very talented, AB de Villiers told ANI.

De Villiers opting for an India vs New Zealand final also means that he does not back Pakistan against the Kiwis who topped their Super 12 group. Pakistan defied the odds to qualify for the semi-finals after being virtually written off starting their T20 World Cup campaign with back-to-back defeats.

Indian fans on social media reacted to the T20 batting great giving a verdict that the Men in Blue will carry on their strong form and emerge victorious at the ongoing ICC tournament in Australia. Some fans jokingly told the former Royal Challengers Bangalore player to not jinx India’s chances. On the other hand, some Twitter users said that de Villiers was too easily handing over the odds to India and lavishing praise on the team. They claimed he was writing off England in haste and also not giving Pakistan. Some fans welcomed AB’s favourable prediction.

Meanwhile, Pakistan will play against New Zealand in the first T20 World Cup semi-final on Wednesday, November 9, in Sydney. India will face England on Thursday in Adelaide.

