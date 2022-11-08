Search icon
IND vs ENG: Injury scare for Team India as Rohit Sharma stops practice after getting hit on hand, watch

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma was hit by a rising delivery during a net session as the Men in Blue prepared for the semifinal clash against England.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 08, 2022, 07:21 AM IST

Source: ANI Twitter handle, Debasis Sen Twitter

Team India are set to lock horns with England in the second semifinal of T20 World Cup 2022 in Adelaide on November 10. With a place in the World Cup final at stake, both sides are expected to go all guns blazing. 

The Men in Blue began their preparations for the semifinal as they took to the nets on Tuesday. However, there could be a potential injury scare for Team India as skipper Rohit Sharma halted his batting practice after being hit by a ball on his right hand. 

News agency ANI on their official Twitter handle shared pictures of Rohit stopping his practice and sitting beside having an ice pack applied to his hand. 

Earlier, he tried to continue batting after being hit on his hand, but to no avail. 

Rohit Sharma suffers injury scare ahead of semifinal versus England:

If indeed Rohit's injury is serious, then it would be a huge blow to the Men in Blue who have lost just once in the ongoing World Cup, against South Africa. 

The last time India faced off against England in a T20I, it was the Three Lions who prevailed, but the Men in Blue registered a 2-1 series win versus England in their own den.  

