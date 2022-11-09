After Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli hit by ball in nets ahead of T20 World Cup semi-final

File Photo

Ahead of Team India's crucial T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal clash versus England, there was a injury scare as the Indian star batter Virat Kohli got injured while practising in the nets.

According to reports, Kohli got hit by Harshal Patel delivery in the groin area. He was uneasy and little later left the nets.

He is currently the tournament's second-leading run-scorer and appears to be in excellent form. Kohli had already shown signs of his return to form in the Asia Cup 2022, where he smashed his 71st century. However, his fluency, which was still missing, has successfully been re-established in the T20 World Cup.

Kohli has played five matches in the ongoing T20 World Cup thus far and has scored 246 runs at a staggering average of 123 and with an impressive strike rate of 138.98.

Kohli's unbeaten knock of 82 off 53 balls against arch-rivals Pakistan is his highest score in the competition.

Indian fans will hope that the injury is not serious and will see him in action against England.

The Men in Blue will face England in Adelaide on November 10, with the target of advancing to the T20 World Cup final, which will be held in Melbourne on November 13, Sunday.

